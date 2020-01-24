advertisement

We have learned from more and more leaks about the design and hardware of the Galaxy S20 series. We also have availability details for the upcoming flagship, including prices and actual launch dates – the phones may be more expensive than you would expect and they will be launched mid-March. With more than two weeks to go until the first Samsung Unpacked press conference of the year, we have plenty of time to get to know the software secrets of the Galaxy S20. And the first should be exciting news, as Samsung is ready to add a great iPhone feature to the arsenal of tricks from the Galaxy S, a feature that Apple released nearly ten years ago.

Just like iMessage, AirDrop was the kind of iPhone feature that manufacturers of Android handsets, including Google, had trouble replicating. As the name suggests, AirDrop allows you to place files between devices via a local Wi-Fi connection that does not require internet or a cloud to facilitate transfers. With AirDrop you can move files between iPhones and other iOS devices, but also macOS laptops and desktops. It is the easiest and fastest way to transfer photos between friends and the best way to transfer files between your phone and computer. Not to mention the fact that AirDrop is a huge stepping stone to a future in which we have no ports on smartphones and where a significantly improved AirDrop version would process data transfer to other devices.

While AirDrop arrived in 2011, Google and Android device manufacturers are struggling to release an equally suitable alternative. While Google is working on a function called Sharing nearby, which should work as Android, Android vendors are developing their own function. Chinese companies Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are developing an AirDrop-like sharing tool that works on all their devices. And this brings us to the Quick Share function from Samsung.

Quick Share was discovered on a Galaxy S20 prototype and can be installed on other devices, although the actual transfer of files is not working for the time being, reports Max Weinbach from xda developers. That is the same leaker that has uncovered a wealth of Galaxy S20 information, including the first photos of the Plus version of the phone.

Like AirDrop, Quick Share allows you to share files with nearby people – you can only share with contacts or everyone, and you can select a specific device to send files to.

The feature also has a unique twist that is not available on the iPhone. With Quick Share you can upload files of up to 1 GB to SmartThings devices via the Samsung cloud. You are limited to 2 GB per day, according to the screenshots, and the file is streamed to the supported device from the Samsung servers, where it is temporarily stored.

Quick Share is likely to be available on older Galaxy devices through future updates. Samsung cannot only reserve this function for Galaxy S20 phones.

