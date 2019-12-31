advertisement

With 2020 around the corner, we are just a few weeks away from Samsung to record the latest generation of smartphone lines. Although there is not yet 100% official, it is rumored that the annual Unpacked event from Samsung might be out on February 11.

The next generation of smartphone lines from Samsung are usually quite extensive and from what we have collected so far, the 2020 line-up of the company is the most varied to date. In addition to releasing a range of Galaxy S11 models, the company also expects a Note 10 Lite and an S10 Lite. As the names suggest, the two devices mentioned above will be positioned as cheaper versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

Now that the Unpacked event from Samsung is getting closer, we have seen an influx of Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite rumors coming online in recent weeks. This is of course not surprising, given that Samsung does not seem to do much at all to combat facts about the upcoming products against leaks online.

advertisement

Brand new images of the Note 10 Lite have recently managed to find their way online. Although we have seen some Note 10 Lite views before, the pictures below give us an early look at what the device will actually look like. Note the 3 camera series on the square module on the back:

Specifically, the Note 10 Lite is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an Exynos 9810 chipset. Of course, the device runs on Android 10 and, interestingly, it comes with a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack. One thing is not clear about the size of the screen, with most reports claiming it will be somewhere between 6.5 and 6.7 inches.

Regarding pricing, the latest rumble suggests it will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 700 – $ 840.

advertisement