After the beginnings of running and running and running, the Galaxy finally faced a live competition in the training camp.

The club had a fight against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday, which was originally open to the media, but both clubs asked to close the fight early Tuesday.

Some Galaxy detective work gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead. Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini halved the deficit and the Galaxy added a third.

The game would end in a 4-1 success for the Galaxy.

The galaxy will come back under wraps on Monday against the New England Revolution, followed by pre-season home games against Toronto FC (February 15) and Chicago Fire SC (February 22).

“We trained very hard in the first two weeks to make everyone fit,” said Galaxy trainer Guillermo Barros Schelotto last Friday. “After two weeks, some are tired, but I think it’s good to work hard. Everyone knows each other and I think we had good sessions.

“Progress is fine, we are working well. We have to play offensive football and keep the line throughout the year.”

The Galaxy added some external training sessions in the early days of the camp, with the club moving the training to the beach.

“It’s about going into training with the fitness trainer and working on your strength,” said Schelotto. “Sometimes you can use the gym or the sand. You change training and location, maybe the player gives more than 100 percent. ”

I am waiting for Chicharito

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has not yet completed official training for the galaxy because he is waiting for his visa to be completed.

Hernandez worked with the training staff. Club officials hope all of the paperwork will be done this week.

Insua arrives

Defender Emiliano Insua arrived at the camp on Monday. The 30-year-old Insua is moving to the Bundesliga after his last career at VfB Stuttgart.

He also played with Liverpool, Galatasaray, the Sporting Club de Portugal, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

Skjelvik leaves

The galaxy announced last week that it had loaned defender Jorgen Skjelvik to Odense Boldkub in Denmark for the rest of the season.

“We believe this deal will benefit everyone involved,” said Dennis te Kloese, general manager of Galaxy. “We wish Jörgen good luck in Denmark.”

Skjelvik has made appearances with the Galaxy 52 in the last two seasons.

