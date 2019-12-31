advertisement

The Los Angeles Galaxy announced on Tuesday that it signed former Chicago Fire midfielder Aleksandar Katai.

Katai, 28, scored 18 goals and 12 assists in 62 games over the two seasons with the Fire.

Katai stood out in 2018 with 12 goals, but dropped to six in 2019. Chicago rejected the contract option for the 2020 season.

The Galaxy used the money allocated for the split to sign Katai, a Serb who played in Europe before joining Chicago.

Los Angeles hopes he can take some of the scoring load after the offseason loss of star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will play overseas for Milan in 2020.

“Alexander is a proven offensive threat which will be an important part of our team,” Galaxy general manager Dennis told Kloese in a news release. “In addition to his success playing in Europe, he has shown his quality in Major League Soccer since joining in 2018. We are excited to add Alexander to our roster and look forward to representing the LA Galaxy.”

