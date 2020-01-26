advertisement

The Orlando-based player has a two goal lead at Boca Rio Golf Club on Sunday

BOCA RATON – Madelene Sagstrom, who screwed seven of her first nine holes on Friday and scored the best 62 of her career to take a one-stroke lead in the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA, wasted no time in returning to her groove Saturday Afternoon.

Sagstrom fucked the first hole with par 5 and then added three more birdies on the first nine and one on the back to get a bogey-free 5-under par 67 and a two-shot lead to Sunday’s final round at Boca Rio To achieve golf club.

“The start with a birdie has just kept the momentum of yesterday,” said the 27-year-old Swede, who was below 201 at 15

“I rolled my putter fantastic yesterday. I didn’t do that many putts today, but in the beginning I rolled some really nice ones. I think on some days you just have it … I’m just very proud that I followed a 62 with a 67. “

The Japanese Nasa Hataoka also shot 67 on Saturday and was second with 203 alone. She spun the first hole, then eyed three of her next four holes to get back on track, and added three more.

Her game partner Sei Young Kim, a Korean who lives in Irving, Texas, was 6 years younger than she was the day before after shooting her tee in danger. This put her in third place with Danielle Kang from Las Vegas, who had the lowest lap of the day. Celine Boutier from France (67) and Cydney Clanton from Concord, NC (69) finished fifth with 205.

“I didn’t miss any short putts today, which was helpful,” said Kang, who had four birdies on the front nine – three of them in the first four holes – and three on the back, including a two-putt birdie the par- 4 15. after she reached the green with her driver. “I hit the ball pretty well. And I just said to myself that I would hit fairways and continue to give myself opportunities, and I did that today.

“Yesterday, I missed a lot of small, short putts, but I hit the ball so well that I knew that if I continue to offer opportunities, I can get there today – I mean, I can’t keep missing putts, can I? “

Kim got off to a good start with a birdie at the first hole, then birdies # 8, 9 and 10, and 15 and 16. She said her shot of the day was a 3-wood that landed just before the green on 529 -Yard, par-5, 10th hole, and she went up and down for the birdie. She said she lost focus a bit at No. 18, where she climbed up and down a bunker by the green to save her bogie.

Sagstrom is now based in Orlando and was the First Team All-American and SEC Player of the Year at LSU. She won three times on the Symetra development tour in 2016 and is looking for her first LPGA title.

She leaves with Hataoka at 12:50 p.m. Sunday and said she will “keep the same game plan. Don’t go out and don’t change anything. Just keep doing what you’re doing because you’re obviously doing something right when you’re at the top of the leaderboard.

“I think I’m only very responsible for my own decisions this week, and I’ve really progressed.” I try to commit myself 100 percent to every shot and then check whether I was right or wrong. “

Jessica Korda from Palm Beach Gardens was the best player in South Florida after playing a five-way game with an eighth place at 69. Jupiter-living Jaye Marie Green from Boca Raton shot 70 and was relegated to 13th with 209. Lexi Thompson from Delray Beach was with 210 for the 16th, Morgan Pressel from Boca Raton with 216 for the even par and Lindy Duncan from Jupiter scored 217 for 21st place.

