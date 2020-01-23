advertisement

BOCA RATON – The players’ reactions to Gainbridge LPGA this week at Boca Rio Golf Club have been consistently positive.

The opening tournament is the first full-field event of the 2020 season and the first to be held in South Florida since 2008. The event consists of 108 players battling for $ 2 million in prize money from Thursday through Sunday.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan knew that the tournament was a success once he unveiled the new event.

“I can’t announce many things that get standing ovations at player meetings,” said Whan. “When we play in Florida, we argue about who can tell the players because it’s a pretty big day.”

The season started last week with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Orlando, where 26 players who won tournaments in 2018 or 2019 competed in a celebrity field.

What he called a double win in Florida to start the year was “very special”, especially when you consider how many players are at home in Sunshine State.

“For most players, this is the first event of the year, so it’s quite exciting to be able (an event) that is very close to home for many of them,” said Whan. “There are so many players from all over the world who live here. Between Orlando and South Florida, we probably have 40, 50 percent of our tour.”

Among those who can sleep in their own beds for the Gainbridge LPGA are Boca residents Morgan Pressel and Jaye Marie Green.

“It’s nice to have a tournament in my home town,” said Green, whose father Donnie is a teacher at the nearby Broken Sound Club. “I am so excited! I will have so much family and friends this week, it will be great.”

Pressel, who lives at St. Andrews Country Club, asked questions about Boca Rio, where she is an honorary member, from her colleagues.

“They are interested in knowing what it is about and it is definitely a lot going on to start the season with a full-field event in Boca Raton. It is great,” said Pressel.

Georgia Hall of England, which won the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open and played in Orlando, is looking forward to visiting South Florida.

“I’ve never been to this part of Florida, so I’m excited to see it,” Hall said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. It’s a virgin venue, so it should be fun.

“We don’t really have a lot of events in Florida, so another event would be in Florida … I think every event would be great, but having it in Florida will add a lot of value to the LPGA in my opinion. A Lots of players happy on it. “

Attending an LPGA event can have a huge impact on a young golfer.

Green, who is touring in her seventh year, recalled participating in the ADT championship at Trump International in West Palm Beach and Trump National Doral when she was 14 or 15 years old.

“Seeing people I saw on TV up close was really cool and certainly inspiring,” said Pressel. “Thinking how many years later what we’re doing out here is pretty neat.

“I think it’s going to be great for junior golf in the region. Bring young kids to the tournament, get them interested in golf, and get them excited. Especially young golfers.”

Golf fans of all ages will be amazed by the beauty of Boca Rio. According to Pressel, it’s a tough course that requires smart thinking, especially when it comes to advances. “There are definitely places where you can’t be in the green.”

Ticket, park and volunteer information can be found at www.gainbridgelpga.com.

