Frenchman Gael Monfils won his first title on Sunday after winning the Open Sud de France with a 7: 5: 6: 3 win in a row against Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

The popular 33-year-old, who is ninth in the world rankings and has the edge in Montpellier, won the tour in Rotterdam last year, but was too good for the 132-year-old Pospisil.

“I think I was very solid and I’m really happy with how I made the key moments,” said Monfils.

This was a ninth tournament win for Monfils and his third in Montpellier, where he also won in 2010 and 2014. This should put him in eighth place in the world rankings.

“It was a great week. I’m very happy to have won again in France,” added the Parisian.

Pospisil was expected to lose to his more famous rival and his use became more difficult after a fall during the game as he appeared to be playing with a right leg injury.

However, the 29-year-old can be proud to reach the final after beating world tithes David Goffin in the last four games.

