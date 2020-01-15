advertisement

Amazon has signed a first look deal with Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, which was announced on Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour.

Under the agreement, Bernal and Luna will create and produce content for Amazon Studios through their recently announced production house La Corriente del Golfo, an independent company based in Mexico.

The duo “Y Tu Mamá También” currently acts as executive producer of the upcoming limited series Untitled Cortés and Moctezuma Project by Amazon Studios and Amblin Television.

“We are extremely excited to expand Amazon Studios’ collaboration with the multi-talented team of Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna,” said Vernon Sanders, co-director of TV at Amazon Studios. “Their talent, creativity and global perspective will undoubtedly result in even more compelling content for our Amazon Prime Video customers.”

“We are delighted and very grateful to La Corriente del Golfo that we have signed a first contract with Amazon Studios,” said Bernal. “This gives us and the talents in Latin America the opportunity to realize ambitious and interesting projects.”

Luna added: “This is an important moment for everyone in La Corriente del Golfo. We are very excited to be working hand in hand with Amazon as it enables us to reach a new audience and tell stories that represent us and reflect our reality. “

The Cortés and Moctezuma untitled project, written and created by Steven Zaillian, is a four-hour, limited series that “the unstoppable march and the possible clash between the Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés and the Aztec emperor Moctezuma II, which leads to the destruction of an empire and tragedy , traces the demise of a civilization whose construction took centuries, but whose destruction took less than two years. “

Javier Bardem plays the leading role and is executive producer of the project by Amazon Studios and Amblin Television. Other executive producers include Kirk Douglas, Grant Hill, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

