Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were a stylish match at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party tonight. The celebrity duo looked elegant in white lace at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020.

Union dressed to impress in a frilly, strapless, white dress with frill details on the neckline. The dress, which hung to the ankles of the star, was made of a translucent material and was embroidered with textured flowers that bordered the dress. The 47-year-old contrasted with a silver belt set with diamonds at the waist. She kept it simple with accessories and wore three with chunky silver diamond rings.

Gabrielle Union at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020.

On her feet, the star wore a pair of open-toe Jimmy Choo pumps, a bejeweled knot strap that ran over her footbed, and a thin white strap that wrapped around her ankles. The luxury label’s shoe is on a 4-inch heel and costs $ 1,495 at Neimanmarcus.com.

Detail from Gabrielle Union’s shoes.

Wade wore a white blazer to his wife, decorated with complementary lace details. He also wore silky pants. The athlete wore a pair of elegant black boots to wear as footwear.

More celebrities arrive at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars Party.

