advertisement

G.I. JOE writer and the author of G.I. JOE: Snake Eyes Chuck Dixon replied to Snake Eyes actor Henry Golding’s recent comments on the character.

At a press conference in Japan at which the start of production for Snake Eyes was announced, Golding said: “So that we never really see what’s under the mask, it always missed something.”

He continued: “Snake Eyes was always seen as a weapon, as an almost inanimate object.”

advertisement

See also: Snake Eyes actor Henry Golding: Do not see his face under the mask

Golding added, “But if you see someone’s eyes, you can see the past, the future, and the personality behind them.”

Dixon replied to these comments on YouTube and said, “He missed the point that it’s about what Snake Eyes is about. The mystery.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbRFbjCyGE8 (/ embed)

The author of Snake Eyes then reports on the origin of Snake Eyes.

Dixon explains: “At the very beginning, Snake Eyes was created as a generic character, a generic action figure as part of the initial G.I. JOE line. His overall goal was to increase the line’s profit margin. “

He continued: “Because painting all the characters by hand was a lot of work … So they decided that if they had a character in the set that didn’t need painting, it would make the whole line profitable. And this character is snake eyes. “

Dixon then explains: “Nobody knew that this character, who was basically created like a Stormtrooper character for the series, would become her most popular character. And indeed the most popular character in comics and toys for years. All of this is thanks to Larry Hama. “

See also: Inverse praises Snake Eyes Retcon by casting Henry Golding in Upcoming G.I. JOE film

Dixon continues: “Larry Hama understood the very simple principle that puzzles enrich and captivate the reader. The less you know, the more you want to know. And he made Snake Eyes a riddle, and by making him a riddle he made it cooler. “

Dixon then said that Hama knew that children like to project themselves onto their heroes.

“The other thing Larry understands and I’ve learned over time to write comics is that children who are supposed to be our primary audience love to project themselves onto their heroes. And who better to project onto Snake Eyes, we don’t know what he looks like and he doesn’t talk. So every child can imagine that they are snake eyes. “

Dixon then explains why he chose to answer Henry Golding. “What is my dog ​​in this hunt? I want to stand up for Larry, I want to stand up for the truth. And maybe explain it to those who don’t understand what was so cool about it.”

Dixon closes the video by discussing his G.I. The JOE series and the challenges he faced while writing Snake Eyes, but also why he enjoyed it.

“I have to write the character and definitely the biggest challenge for the character I had to write because the guy doesn’t talk, he doesn’t emot. But he does, he has emote. And that was the hardest thing to find out what it was about this guy went without using the dialogue. Enormous challenge, but one that I really enjoyed. I loved writing this guy. Because he’s just so super cool. And that’s just built into the character that he’s very, very cool. “

What do you think of Chuck Dixon’s answer to Henry Golding?

(Visited 3 Times, 3 Visits Today)

advertisement