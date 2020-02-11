advertisement

West Coast Rapper G-Eazy no longer allows speculation to patronize to escalate. Hip-hop star stepped forward to respond to recent rumors and rumors that he had something serious to do with another rap artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Key facts: In a new interview, Eazy quickly put an end to the hype and admitted that Meg was nothing but a buddy.

Rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Oscar viewing night in Los Angeles, where he crushed recent love rumors that linked him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “We are just friends,” G-Eazy, 30, told reporters. (People)

Key details: The denial comes after G-Eazy made the headlines for flooding Meg’s body with tons of kisses in a published video.

Wait, there is more: Before his denial, Meg went to Twitter to death all the possibilities of the pair being a romantic orbit.

Lol okay now, you have all the jokes, but I’m not fucking G Eazy.

Lol okay now, you have all the jokes, but I'm not fucking G Eazy.

Before you leave: Apart from the romantic buzz, Eazy recently published its Tory Lanez and Tyga-featured “Still Be Friends” single.

