advertisement

West Coast Rapper G-Eazy don’t worry about trolling. Instead, the heavyweight of rap bounces back with pure audio fire.

Key facts: Early Friday Gerald succeeded with his new Tyga and Tory Lanezfeaturing “Still Be Friends” in preview.

Key details: Rap star tuesday Megan Thee Stallion went to his social media pages to kill huge rumors of G-Eazy dating

advertisement

Lol well now, you have all the jokes, but I’m not fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

He likes twenty https://t.co/Av3uchqMQb

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Wait, there is more: In the past few days, the Internet has released wild memes focused on the perceived romantic duo.

See this post on Instagram

G-Eazy snuggling and kissing Megan Thee Stallion. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #MeganTheeStallion #GEazy

A message shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 3, 2020 at 7:13 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Trippie Redd trolls G Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #TrippieRedd #GEazy #MeganTheeStallion

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 3, 2020 at 6:40 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

A message shared by #WhoDidThis ?? (@rob_lane_edits) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:50 am PST

G EAZY

g EAZY

G eazy ???

Gerald Earl Gillum ??? with Megan ??

You stallion ??

corona bro come come tired us pic.twitter.com/KWRXreXBoG

– Fortuneorsumting ??? (@lowkeywhoisthat) February 3, 2020

G Eazy? In February? pic.twitter.com/4IZaDtV500

– كمال (@SwaveyPalmTrees) February 3, 2020

Meg thee Stallion lying with G Eazy ?? pic.twitter.com/qJT0DxVgWl

– Shia LaBussdown (@DVOWoods) February 3, 2020

G Eazy kisses Megan not even the first week of the month in black history… pic.twitter.com/U98tIfcw2y

– * (@newmoonchile) February 3, 2020

Trey Songz wakes up and sees Megan and G Eazy pic.twitter.com/Q0d3lBMvgn

– Dieghoe (@ the_blaxican97) February 3, 2020

Fuck g eazy fuck this world pic.twitter.com/er2a5w2jpr

– el cucuy (@hehexddhehe) February 3, 2020

Find out that Megan thee Stallion chose G Eazy over me pic.twitter.com/t3uLCaAPFF

– Kayla Pinkney (@_niggalodeon_) February 3, 2020

G Eazy kissing Meg is just the government that is trying to compensate our people so early in our glorious month. pic.twitter.com/NVrrdbRhPY

– ß𝓡𝒦ε𝕏ß𝓘 (@_bhuku) February 3, 2020

megan and g eazy fucking on eachother!?! pic.twitter.com/6uzilmhI0I

– farina (@hautchae) February 3, 2020

I like Megan n I like G Eazy but… together ??? pic.twitter.com/xgs9pTg9Iv

– Venice Bitch (@EssaGia) February 3, 2020

G EAZY AND MEGAN ??? alexa play makes no sense by nba YoungBoy. pic.twitter.com/jI53EQVHl0

-. yeah mannequin (@needy_arreaga) February 3, 2020

Nigga G EAZY? pic.twitter.com/LXRey3ZGBU

– Memphis Rapper Crip Ad-lib (@WoahHalfCut) February 3, 2020

Before you leave: Last weekend, images went viral showing Meg and G looking for little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

See this post on Instagram

It looks like a super litty pre-evening party #SuperBowl for #MeganTheeStallion #GEazy #ToyaJohnson #TeyanaTaylor. Video via #AshleyNicole and #PhilWheeler.

A message shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on February 2, 2020 at 1:03 am PST

The post G-Eazy bounces from Megan Thee Stallion Dating Rumors W / Tory Lanez + Tyga’S STILL BE FRIENDS Anthem: “Your boyfriend’s whole salary is my schedule” appeared first.

advertisement