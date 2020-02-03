advertisement

The internet doesn’t stop. Social media continues to buzz on G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion perhaps brew a discreet romance.

Key facts: Monday, video creator Changes from Rob Lane came up with a Thanos-type punch meme going playful to Eazy.

Key details: In the past few hours, the Internet has unloaded wild memes centered on the possible romantic duo.

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, images went viral showing Meg and G looking a little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

Before you leave: In November 2019, Megan addressed the issue of rumors of meetings that linked her to the R&B singer Trey Songz.

Why do you want me to be such a bad “hoe”? Lol, I went out with ONE person you know 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that the others are RUMORS / LIES… I don’t talk to shit otherwise bye 😂

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

