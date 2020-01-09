advertisement

FX released its spring calendar on Thursday, setting release dates for the new seasons of “Better Things”, “Fargo” and “What We Do in the Shadows” as well as release dates for new series, including “Mrs. America” ​​and directed by Cate Blanchett Alex Garland’s “Devs”.

The new release dates are related to the launch of “FX on Hulu” in March, a new branding for the network streaming partnership that will make Hulu the “official” streaming home for the original FX series.

Two limited series from FX, “Mrs. America ”and“ Devs ”are only broadcast on streaming under the banner“ FX on Hulu ”. All episodes of other FX series will be available the day after their broadcast on the Hulu linear network.

advertisement

Also read: ‘Carrie’ remake in the works at FX as a limited series

Other spring premieres of the network include Martin Freeman’s comedy “Breeders” on March 2, Lil Dicky comedy “Dave” on March 4, and documentaries “The Dangerous Animal of All” on March 6.

The fourth episode of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” premieres on April 19 with new seasons of “Better Things”, “Cake”, “What We do in the Shadows” and “Archer”.

See FX’s full spring release dates below.

March

“Breeders”, the 10-part new comedy series with Martin Freeman, will premiere on Monday, March 2nd at 10pm. ET / PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

“Dave”, Dave Burd’s 10-part new comedy series, aka Lil Dicky, will premiere on Wednesday March 4th at 10pm. ET / PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

“Devs,” the new, limited, 8-episode series by Alex Garland, will air its first two episodes on FX on Hulu on Thursday, March 5, followed by a new episode every week on FX on Hulu.

The fourth season with 10 episodes of the acclaimed comedy series “Better Things” will premiere on Thursday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

The second season, with 10 episodes of the half-hourly weekly performance “Cake”, will be premiered on Thursday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All”, the first of the FX documentaries, will premiere on Friday March 6th at 10pm. ET / PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by the third and fourth episodes in the following weeks.

April

“Ms. America”, the limited 9-episode starring Cate Blanchett, will air its first three episodes on FX on Hulu on Wednesday, April 15th. New episodes will air on FX on Hulu every week ,

“What We Do In The Shadows” returns with the premiere of its second season of 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 15th, at 10:00 p.m. ET / PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

The much anticipated return of “Fargo” for a fourth episode will premiere on Sunday April 19th at 10pm. ET / PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

can

The eighth episode of the eleventh season of the award-winning cartoon series “Archer” will be premiered on Wednesday, May 6th at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every following week.

advertisement