Hulu has discontinued the trailer for the upcoming science fiction series “Utopia Falls,” and the trailer finds teenagers who are hundreds of years in the future and discover an ancient relic called hip-hop.

“Whoa. How does he do it so quickly? “Says one teenager to another in the trailer when they see a rapper in a hip-hop music video for the first time in their lives.

“I have no idea,” replies the teenage colleague. “Why should you withhold something from us?”

Check out the trailer above.

The science fiction hip hop series will feature the voice of Snoop Dogg and music by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, The Notorious B.I.G., Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Bill Withers and The Roots.

Here is the official description of the series that premiered in Hulu on February 14:

“In hundreds of years, in the world’s last living colony, a city called New Babyl, 24 teenage candidates are selected to take part in an annual music competition called The Exemplar. It’s a chance for everyone to write their names in the history books, but for Aliyah, the independent and adventurous daughter of a city government official, it’s the beginning of an incredible adventure. By discovering a mysterious archive, she gets to know hip-hop, an old form of music culture that makes her question everything she has ever known and change her world forever.

The journey to solve this puzzle will take place over the course of the first season as our candidates prepare for and participate in the “The Exemplar” competition. Aliyah and her friends guide the rebellious spirit of hip-hop and compete against the government in a final to ensure people’s freedom. This will shake the foundation of their society and change their entire lives forever. “

The music in the series is supervised by Boi-1da, who has produced artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. The choreographer for the stars Tanisha Scott will lead the performance direction. Joseph Mallozzi will be the showrunner. The series was created by R.T. Thorne, who also directs.

Snoop Dogg will perform “the Archive”. The series stars Robyn Alomar (“Riot Girls”), Akiel Julien (“American Gods”), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (“Full Out”), Phillip Lewitski (“Supernatural”) and Humberly Gonzalez (“Orphan Black”), Devyn Nekoda (“Degrassi: The Next Generation”) and Mickeey Nguyen (“Make It Pop”). Other actors include Kate Drummond (“Wynonna Earp”), Jeff Teravainen (“Dark Matter”), Huse Madhavji (“Saving Hope”) and Dwain Murphy (“The Strain”).

