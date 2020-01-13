advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Future let it be known – he really lives the good life. Hip-hop superstar shared a hot photo of himself in a pool with his boo at night Lori Harvey.

Key facts: On Monday, Future Hendrix hit Instagram with the must-see photo.

Key details: In the past few hours, the Internet has released hilarious memes inspired by Lori / Future.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7PkAh9H3h2/

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQl2CEGkmQg (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: On Saturday, Lori shared a photo of her in a breathtaking bikini and made reference to Future’s new song “Life Is Good” in her caption.

Before you leave: Lori, Future and famous friends would be in Jamaica to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Lori started the weekend by hopping on a private jet to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Future did everything for his girlfriend by filling the plane with a large number of rose petals, sumptuous birthday cakes and tons of white roses. The group arrived in Jamaica and headed to a huge mansion to start the party. The house was decorated with gold balloons that said “Happy Birthday Lori”. (The Blast)

