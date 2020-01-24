advertisement

The four-screen cinema will be the Omniplex cinema this month.

Omniplex Cinemas announced today (Friday, January 24) the acquisition of the four-screen cinema in Nenagh, Tipperary.

The transition from the Ormond Cineplex to the newest branch of the Omniplex cinemas is scheduled for Friday, January 31st.

This follows immediately after an investment of EUR 2.5 million by Omniplex to save the Roscommon cinema and the new EUR 2 million Omniplex cinema in Shannon.

The director of Omniplex Cinemas, Mark Anderson, said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Ormond Cineplex in Nenagh. We believe that cinema is an important material for urban communities and we look forward to our plans for that Cinema to announce soon.

Ormond Cineplex’s Helen Gleeson said: “My father Edward Gleeson opened the Ormond Twin Cinemas in the 1980s and continued his commitment and passion for film, which began in the 1930s in Cappamore and Kilmallock cinemas in Limerick.

“Edward firmly believes in the possibilities of life through the magic of the film and is pleased that the future of the Cineplex is in the hands of the Omniplex Group. I would like to thank our Cineplex family of Billy, John, Angela , Patrick & Keelan & Greg who helped us run the Cineplex and the people in and around Nenagh for their support.

“I wish the Omniplex Group in Nenagh all the best and know that the support that we have received from the people of Nenagh and the surrounding area will continue.”

The Omniplex cinemas have stated that they will redeem valid Ormond Cineplex vouchers by Tuesday, March 31st.

All details about film screenings and events in all Omniplex cinemas can be found here.

