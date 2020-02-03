advertisement

Patrick Mahomes ushered in a new era for the NFL on Sunday after launching an impressive late rally to inspire the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl fame.

The 24-year-old quarterback crowned his appearance as the brightest young star in the league when the Chiefs struck 31–20 against the San Francisco 49ers after falling 20–10 in the fourth quarter.

It was the kind of performance that will delight watching NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who can count on stars like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers to either retire or retire in the coming years.

In Mahomes, the NFL has a ready-to-use and incredibly talented standard-bearer for the next generation.

But while Mahomes is happy to have the chiefs on his back when circumstances dictate, it’s less pleasant for him to be portrayed as the NFL’s new face.

“There are several guys that could be the face of the NFL,” said Mahomes after his stunning appearance on Sunday, citing the example of Baltimore’s new season MVP Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar was the unanimous MVP last night,” said Mahomes. “And he had one of the best seasons ever in the quarterback position.

“There are people like this, it seems, a lot of young quarterbacks every year and still a lot of veterans who play at a very high level.

“So I’m just trying to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be, and I’m trying to win soccer games with the guys around me.”

Mahomes could prove to be a minority when it comes to dampening the hype.

record season

He had already signaled his speed with a stunning first full season in the NFL in 2018 and was only the second quarterback in history after Peyton Manning to complete 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

On the way to Sunday’s Super Bowl win, Mahomes returned from a dislocated kneecap earlier in the season, leading his team to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

On the way, he had perfected the art of comeback and eliminated the deficits of 24-0 and 17-7 in the playoff rounds before helping the chiefs to end their Houdini appearance at the show’s finale on Sunday.

When the gold and red confetti was swept off the Hard Rock Stadium pitch on Sunday, Mahomes’ colleagues lined up in the chief’s locker room to praise their young quarterback.

“You don’t know what to expect from Pat Man,” Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson said. “It’s great in a bottle.”

Defense attorney Anthony Sherman said he never doubted Mahomes, even after making two unusually sloppy interceptions in a shaky Super Bowl start.

“Golden child”

“He is,” said Sherman. “Maybe he throws a pickaxe here and there and it goes down. But we know that if we get the ball back, it will make up for it. He will find a way.

“He’s so incredibly calm, collected, and his confidence in himself and the team is – I can’t even describe it.” He is the best quarterback in the NFL and I will fight with him every day of the week. “

Tense end Travis Kelce said Mahomes’ sheer willpower tore the chiefs back from the brink of defeat.

“It’s magic Mahomes, it’s Showtime Mahomes. And you know what? I love him. He brought this team back into play,” said Kelce. Chief receiver Sammy Watkins meanwhile simply referred to Mahomes as “the golden child”.

As he prepared to leave Miami on Sunday for the Super Bowl MVP’s traditional trip to Disney World, Mahomes accepted the avalanche of praise.

“I take it one day at a time and go out and try to be the best person and best athlete and the best player I can be,” he said.

“Obviously I got off to a good start in my career. I am blessed to be in a great organization with a lot of great players around me that make my job a lot easier.

“But I know it will take a long time to get where I want to end up.”

