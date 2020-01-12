advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Future and Lori Harvey confirm what the whole world already knew. The hip-hop couple shared new images of themselves looking beyond Jamaica.

Key facts: This weekend, Lori flooded her Instagram story with bikini moments and a look at Future kissing her on the cheek in Jamaica.

Key details: On Saturday, Lori shared a photo of her in a breathtaking bikini and made reference to Future’s new song “Life Is Good” in her caption.

Wait, there is more: Lori, Future and famous friends would be in Jamaica to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Lori started the weekend by hopping on a private jet to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Future did everything for his girlfriend by filling the plane with a large number of rose petals, sumptuous birthday cakes and tons of white roses. The group arrived in Jamaica and headed to a huge mansion to start the party. The house was decorated with gold balloons that said “Happy Birthday Lori”. (The Blast)

Before you leave: At the end of December 2019, a clip suggested that the Future sneakers were in Lori’s hotel room.

