Atlanta Rapper Future and Duck see gold in early 2020. The new song from the hip-hop group “Life Is Good” has already sold 500,000 copies.

Key facts: According to reports, the fire record quickly received gold certification just weeks after it was first released to the masses.

Key details: Recently, a star of gastronomy Guy Fieri hopped on Twitter to show support for the “Life Is Good” video by sharing a hilarious vintage photo of Drake showing his cooking skills.

Wait, there is more: After the song was released, epic memes exploded when going to Drizzy’s about his undeniably “Life Is Good” line on non-paying taxes.

Before you leave: Coincidentally, Drake recently lost more than a million dollars on a frozen heart-shaped diamond necklace.

Our sources tell us that Drake has just lost over a million dollars on a personalized heart-shaped necklace, an expensive gift for himself. Drake ordered Gemma Fine Jewelry to manufacture the chain, which comes in at a whopping 100 carats. We are told that the creation of the piece took several months – heart-shaped diamonds are in high demand and extremely difficult to shape. (TMZ)

