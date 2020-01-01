advertisement

Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth was photographed at fire station # 16 on Tuesday December 17, 2019.

The Calgary Fire Department’s toasted peanut butter has spread thin.

This is the analogy Fire Chief Steve Dongworth used to describe what he said was a challenging year for service in light of budget cuts that resulted in the loss of four medical response units, a canceled summer recruiting class, and a future uncertain.

“It’s like spreading peanut butter on your toast. The less peanut butter you have, you spread it thinner and hope you can cover the whole toast,” Dongworth said. “We’re in the place where now when we do it, inevitably, there are some bare patches where we just can’t cover everything.”

In July, the city council cut $ 7.6 million from the Calgary fire department budget, in addition to the $ 1.4 million cut earlier this year, as part of its $ 60 million cut package to support businesses affected by the downtown tax change.

The city’s 2020 budget, adopted in November, threatened a further cut but eventually left firefighters intact in addition to postponing a fire station that the city said it did not need immediately because of more growth. slower than expected.

Budget shocks have affected their response time, said Dongworth, who said they average 13 minutes compared to an 11-minute target, and he expects it to deteriorate as new communities reap in Calgary.

He said this is a major concern for the safety of the public and firefighters, but with an “unprecedented” economic climate in Calgary they have to adapt to the “new normal”.

“The city is fighting. The economy is certainly struggling and we are part of the city. We need to go up to the plate to help reduce the tax burden on residential and non-residential taxpayers. We get it We’ve done it, but it’s something where continuing downsizing over the years is starting to have a tricky effect and will certainly challenge us in the future, “Dongworth said.

Another challenge for the fire service this year was opioid overdose calls, which hit record numbers in July, and have remained steady since then. However, he said the use of Narcan, administered to block the effects of opioids, has dropped as calls remain steady.

This may be a result of less serious circumstances for patients or that Alberta Health Services had already administered the drug, Dongworth explained. However, what they are starting to see more of in the front line is the use of the method when “wonderful antidote” like Narcan cannot be used. The fire has received about 1,351 opioid-related calls by November, compared with about 1,400 last year.

He said the biggest concern the department now faces is how to plan for the new year not knowing what it can hold. While he said there is no indication there will be another budget cut, it is a possibility that they would be foolish to bypass.

“My gut tells me that something can come down the pipe that way, based on the fact that tax increases are expected to be the same next year as it is this year, and I see no sign that the economy will improve significantly,” he said. it.

Part of the new, rather than reactive, approach of the fire department will consider the possibility of future cuts when it comes to hiring new recruits, for example. Dongworth said they want to have a class of 2020, but are seriously considering the reality that they could be fired if another budget exercise were to take place.

Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth was photographed during a year-end interview at Fire Station # 16 on Tuesday 17 December 2019. Gavin Young / Postmedia

In September, the service redistributed their entire fleet in light of cuts to ensure all parts of the city were being covered and doing essential work to increase diversity and training on potential current and future issues, such as mass shootings and crises of opioids.

As for the current roster, the fire chief said the introduction of Bill C-30 in 2018, which focuses on protecting working Albertans, has doubled the amount of training needed for staff.

“We don’t have the capacity to carry out that training,” said Dongworth, who added that they may have to consider closing stations to cover other stations whose firefighters are being trained.

“This is worrying because we have a pattern already that when a station is out, we will generally send a ladder truck or rescue to cover that station … but we will get to a place and come back analogy to peanut butter, where we won’t have enough trucks to do that and we’ll have to drop coffee, ”said Dongworth, meaning closing stations.

The city’s fire department has also virtually eliminated overtime, which adds to their challenges.

“It’s going to be challenging to make it work,” Dongworth said.

