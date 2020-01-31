advertisement

We read this article today, asking if Duke replaced Georgetown as Syracuse’s # 1 rival.

We leave that up to them. We’ll say we’d rather play Syracuse than Maryland. Syracuse fans are loud and passionate, but they don’t feel threatened. Maryland was never entirely safe. People were actually attacked there. A year when Wake wanted to bring a surprise, the ushers advised Wake Forest fans to hide under their seats.

Syracuse is not like that. They just love their basketball and we love them for it. They were very present at the ACC and Jim Boeheim may even have found a few restaurants that he likes down here.

advertisement

This year’s team fought early, but has teamed up with the aggressively dynamic trio of Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard. Hughes, who started at ECU before moving north, has become a very good player and will be hard to stop.

Hughes, a 6-6 younger, shoots 37.3 out of the bonus sphere, 43.2 percent overall, and is definitely a guy who can take over a game.

Boeheim, the coach’s son and 6-6 year old, is well above expectations. He can shoot at high pressure and although he is not particularly athletic, he knows how to intercept a shot.

Girard, whom Duke recruited hard and who broke New York’s high school record, was not as solidly offensive as he will be. Like Boeheim, he is not particularly athletic, but he is least of all at home that you do not want to get hot.

At the front in Syracuse is 6-10 Marek Dolezaj, a Slovak best known for his bravery, which he showed last season when he received an indictment against Zion Williamson.

After that he missed a few games, but you had to admire his courage. He also turns out to be a very smart player. He’s very thin at 185, but he’s good.

The position is usually filled by Bourama Sidibe, a 6-10 year old from Mali. Like Dolezaj, he couldn’t gain much weight. He is still 210, but that too is bulkier than the narrow Dolezaj.

The 6-7 year old freshman Quincy Guerrier really has it all and is now de facto the sixth man. Brycen Goodine [6-3] also has time and even more minutes than Howard Washington, who had to miss the last game with an ankle injury.

When sitting in this, Syracuse will miss reliable depth and experience.

The keys to Syracuse’s control this year are the suppression of the Big Three shooters and the defense of the ball against Dolezaj, who is a skillful passer.

Duke is pretty well equipped to defend the orange. Tre Jones had the game of his life against Syracuse last year when he was injured. He should do well against Girard. Duke Hughes and Boeheim should be able to defend fairly well between Jordan Goldwire and Cassius Stanley, and Jack White and Joey Baker, who have shown a genuine fighting spirit, will also help. Of course, this is a game in which Wendell Moore could be very big.

At 6-6, Moore can defend at least four of Syracuse’s starters and possibly five. If he’s able – and warmed up against Pitt – he could be hugely valuable from the bank.

On the defensive, Syracuse will almost certainly use Boeheim’s 2 to 3 preferences and try to rule out Vernon Carey. With smaller and thinner players, however, the zone is no longer as effective as in the past.

The key to hitting the zone is to crack it from the inside. If you can establish a player between 2 and 3, he can pull people in and pass them on to open shooters.

Maybe you remember that Alex O’Connell did well against Syracuse in the past and we would have to think that Baker is a guy who could run away. Knows and, if Syracuse doesn’t bend the corners, Matthew Hurt too.

By the way, Hurt could do real damage on Girard’s side of the zone. Only 6-1, Girard’s strength is punishable and it is difficult to see how he can do much to limit the 6-9 hurt, which often hits the target.

This is one of the few games this season where Hurt should have a significant physical advantage over an opponent: he outweighs skinny Dolezaj by £ 29. If he gets the ball in, he can hammer Dolezaj. Maybe Sidibe too.

That brings us to Vernon Carey.

Carey has 55 pounds 55 on the heaviest Syracuse player. If – and it’s an if – Duke can get the ball into him, he’s a wrecking ball. It will be very difficult to guard him near the basket.

Duke is clearly favored in this game, but Syracuse has been playing well and confidently lately. And as we saw with the Jones injury last year, plans can go wrong quickly. It is also worth noting that Duke is taking a young team to a huge and hostile stadium, and it is impossible to know how that will work.

All in all, we think Duke should go well together and we will be very happy if Moore is able to do so because he offers a lot of versatility at both ends.

advertisement