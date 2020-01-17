advertisement

We haven’t talked much about last year’s Duke Louisville game, although the rematch is in Cameron this Saturday.

However, it is inevitable: people will talk about it. And why not?

It was a 23 point comeback in the second half.

In fact, it was a 23-point comeback in less than 10 minutes, crowned by the ridiculous boast of a no-look between legs from RJ Barrett to Cam Reddish.

It was also Jordan Goldwire’s real debut as a force. He’d obviously played for Duke before, but when they paired and pressed Goldwire and Tre Jones, something incredible happened. To see Louisville collapse was shocking and, in a way, voyeuristic. You saw things about a team that you rarely saw. We saw something similar in 2001 when Maryland fell apart in the final four, but it was a slower breakdown.

The loss of 23 points in ten minutes is a disaster and meant a major fall for the team, as Louisville struggled largely for the rest of the season. The cards almost fell apart in the next game against Clemson and won 56: 55.

Louisville then lost to Syracuse, Virginia and Boston College before defeating Notre Dame and losing to Virginia in the regular season finale.

You defeated Notre Dame again in the ACC tournament – remember that the Irish were injured last season from injuries – before losing to UNC in the second round.

The cards drew Minnesota in the NCAA tournament. The Gophers are, of course, coached by Richard Pitino, whose father Rick Pitino, Louisville, fired during the Adidas / FBI scandal, which may have brought Pops Pitino some poetic revenge.

So that was all last season, a transition season from the Pitino regime to the Chris Mack era.

Mack’s style is slower and more conscious than that of Pitino, who loved to squeeze and run. It’s still effective, but it doesn’t seem to have convinced all Louisville fans yet. One of the problems he has – and which he has overcome the most – is that he has inherited pieces that have been recruited for one type of system and that are now asked to play in a completely different form.

After a few defeats this season, fans were angry and there were reports that someone had threatened to kill Louisville star Jordan Nwora after he lost a $ 15 bet on the Louisville Kentucky game (us don’t rule out that this was the case (a Kentucky fan).

However, it is not fair to blame Nwora (6-7 JR). The guy is a legitimate lottery perspective. He is a great athlete and does as much as he can. Unfortunately, as everyone finds out at some point, you have to have help, and unless you have other offensive threats, defending a team, let alone a single player, is not that difficult. At least you can do what Duke did to Len Bias and Rodney Rogers and let him do his damage and have the other guys out.

And surely Louisville has other guys who are capable.

Steven Enoch (6-10 / 255 SR) gets 10.8 ppg and almost six boards. Dwayne Sutton records 9.2 ppg. Ryan McMahon (6-0 SR) – the unknown shooter Dick Vitale raved about Pitino when he was in high school – gets 9.0 ppg and is a deadly three-point shooter.

Louisville has some really good three-point shooters. McMahon is 43.3 percent, Nwora 44 percent.

David Johnson (6-5 FR) checks in with 37.5 percent, Darius Perry (6-2 JR) with 36.1 percent.

Duke is a bit better in this regard: Vernon Carey shoots 50 percent (we know he doesn’t do it often, but he can shoot, trust us). Cassius Stanley is 44.1 percent, Joey Baker is 43.5 (we haven’t heard if Baker is ready for Louisville), Wendell Moore is 42.9, Matthew Hurt is 40.3, Jack White is 37.1, Tre Jones at 35.7, Jordan Goldwire at 34.8 and Alex O’Connell, though it shoots 26 percent, is streaky.

We don’t think push will be the driving force, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see some hot three-point shots from both sides.

Louisville’s version of the Pack Line was solid, if not as good as Virginia, and they have two solid, tall men to throw at Carey. He had an incredible year as a newbie, but when the competition started up and people really reworked him. Look for Louisville to obviously mug him under the rules.

On the other hand, Duke’s defense was disruptive and aggressive. This group was brilliant at getting into fast lanes and making simple ball movements a real headache.

The Blue Devils miss Moore a lot when he sits down while his repaired finger heals. With Jones, Goldwire and Moore, Duke can defend almost anyone outside of the centers. Even without Moore, an improving Stanley has proven to be an excellent defender. But Moore gives Duke a versatile tool that changes and puts things together.

Louisville had a solid year last winter that was about their shocking breakdown, and you can believe they would like to avenge it. In fact, we see this emotion as a double-edged sword. They’ll definitely be lit and that’s something to worry about.

On the other hand, Duke left Clemson frustrated, not because they had lost, but because they were not playing a winning basketball.

The team and staff took the time to investigate why they lost and what they will do about it. We expect you to see two teams on Saturday determined to pay for bad games. For Louisville, this is Duke’s comeback. For Duke, it doesn’t match Clemson’s intensity and character.

Can Louisville win in Cameron? Yes of course you can. But they have to play at the highest level to achieve this, as we suspect Duke will be furious at reacting to the Clemson game. This should be one of the most intense and, we hope, the best executed games of the year.

