Jeff Capel brings his Pitt Panthers to Cameron on Tuesday, and that means, to a large extent, but not entirely, a reflection of Duke’s approach.

Time: 9:00

9:00 venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Video: ESPN

Pitt will come up to you with lots of solid athletes and they will try to push you around in defense.

The problem for Pitt – well, there really are three. The first is that the offense is not quite there yet. The second is that they are quite small. And the third? Just times. Capel is creating a program and most of his players are quite young and don’t always know what to do. But they are talented.

Pitt’s second gap to Xavier Johnson (6-3) and Tre McGowens (6-4) has proven to be very good. Johnson had some problems earlier this season, but has settled into a solid groove.

The first security guard from the bank is Junior College Transfer Ryan Murphy (6-2) and he’s the third in minutes after Johnson and McGowens.

Incidentally, he comes from Calabasas, California, the city where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed tragically on Sunday.

Justin Champagnie, whose twin brother plays for St. Johns, was a revelation. The 6-6 newcomer is a great all-rounder. He is really the role model for the kind of players Capel wants. It is versatile, strong and tough. He’s also a tough matchup for Duke at the moment.

Au’Tiese Toney (6-6 in second year) is in a similar condition. He is also versatile and robust and a solid defender.

Great men like Terrell Brown and Eric Hamilton complete the main rotation. We could be wrong here, but we think Brown (6-10 juniors) is the last major player to be recruited by Capel’s predecessor Kevin Stallings. There are a couple of other guys – Kene Chukwuka, a 6-9 year old Swede who has dropped out after hip surgery, and Sampson George, who has not played a role so far.

Brown is a legitimate shot blocker who gets almost two per game.

Hamilton is a student transfer that was useful but had no major statistical impact.

Sure, this is a team with solid athleticism, but with some limitations. Pitt sometimes shoots well; not at other times. Size plays a role, at least on the offensive: Brown and Hamilton average around 10 points between them and around seven rebounds. Nobody else is close to having a great presence in them.

As Capel learned from Duke, you can overcome bad attacks with a good defense. Not necessarily as Tony Bennett does in Virginia, but with transitional offenses. If you can turn a team around and take quick breaks, your offensive restrictions are much less.

Duke is preferred in this game, but there are a few things to consider: First, Capel knows the game book. He not only knows this, he knows the emotional programming of the team. He will have a good idea of ​​what Coach K will say when he takes an angry break and what to expect. He will intuitively understand how he is trying to motivate Duke. He’ll know if and when Duke will make a big escape.

He has seen everything before as a player and assistant. So nothing will be new to him.

Second, champagne is a really dangerous opponent. It is sporty, it bounces off well and it attacks. He has a lot of energy. Add it to the guards and Pitt has some dangerous components.

This is another game in which Duke Wendell could really use Moore as he is a natural defender for Champagnie but unfortunately is still recovering from his finger injury.

On the other hand, life has become predictably more difficult for Vernon Carey as the ACC competition has increased. He could take a little break because Pitt is a smaller team.

Duke is preferred and Pitt is a year or two from Capel, but don’t make a mistake: the Panthers are not yet consistent, but dangerous for everyone.

