Corona virus testing is expanding in Queensland. Private pathologists are now authorized to take samples from anyone who may have been exposed.

Pathologists across the state will send samples for examination by Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane, Health Minister Steven Miles told Parliament on Wednesday.

The test is only effective if a patient has symptoms.

The collection centers are expanded after a diagnosis of an 8-year-old boy at Gold Coast University Hospital, where he had already been quarantined.

It is the third confirmed case in Queensland and the 13th in Australia.

The boy traveled in the same group as a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus in China.

On Wednesday morning, more than 24,000 people around the world had the virus and 490 people had died.

Queensland’s Prime Minister says the virus is taking an economic toll and has triggered a funding battle with Canberra.

“Our tourism industry is already suffering enormous losses from canceled bookings,” Annastacia Palaszczuk told the parliament.

“The fishing industry, higher education and agriculture are all naturally affected.”

Ms. Palaszczuk wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison asking for financial support for the disaster relief that was used after fires, hurricanes and floods. However, the request was rejected.

Disaster finance does not cover outbreaks of infectious diseases.

However, Ms. Palaszczuk told representatives of agriculture, tourism, transportation, aquaculture, and the state’s resource industry that the effects of the virus should be equated with natural disasters.

“So we’re here together. All of you here, me, the government,” she said.

