Funimation suddenly removed the Interspecies Reviewers anime series from its platforms after only three episodes after a company review of the Ecchi Comedy series and found that “this series is outside our standards”.

Based on the manga of the same name, Interspecies Reviewers follows three men, the human swordsman stunk, the elbow archer Zel, and the androgynous intersex angel Crimvael, while using the services of prostitutes or Sukku girls and evaluating their experiences with them. across the wide range of fantasy races.

The series focuses on the various debates and reviews that the three deal with to discuss which type does the best “service”. In view of the subject, the series contains an unsubstantiated amount of “ecchi” visualizations that sometimes border on each other. Hentai. ‘

The series premiered in Japan on January 11 and was licensed by Funimation for a simulcast and English dub release.

After the first three episodes of the series were broadcast with subtitles and an English-language dub was produced for at least the first episode, the series was abruptly removed from Funimation’s streaming services and lineups.

Originally, Reddit user / u / Winnah9000 believed that removing the series was a technical problem and turned to the Funimation support staff to inquire about the problem.

“Hello Funimation User,

Thank you for contacting Funimation support. We are happy to do business with you.

After careful consideration, the series was taken out of service because it is outside our standards. We have the greatest possible respect for our creators, and instead of changing the content significantly, we considered it the most respectful choice to remove it.

Please let us know if you have any further questions or concerns. “

They provided a screenshot with Funimation’s answer:

Funimation later confirmed the series’ removal in a similar statement made available to Anime News Network:

“After careful examination, we found that this series did not meet our standards. We have the greatest possible respect for our creators, and instead of changing the content significantly, we considered it the most respectful choice to remove it. “

The reasoning that Funimation removes the series rather than significantly changing the content is a strange explanation, as the company is notorious for making changes to the dub scripts of its licensed series in order to fistly reference Western political and social issues to insert debates.

Funimation’s failure to specify the specific standards that the company has violated has prompted some fans that this sudden determination is due to Funimation either blindly licensing the series and not reviewing the series before making any money for it spent the production of an English dub, or that the studio was under external pressure viewers who insulted the content of the series.

At the present time, these explanations remain speculation, as no evidence for these theories has been presented at present.

