On Saturday, January 25th, a funeral service will be held for Los Angeles Police Chief Amber Leist, who was hit by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street.

Services are closed to the public. They will be streamed live on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The hearse arrives at 8:00 a.m. at Mosaic Church, 7107 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. There will be a private tour for Leist’s family and friends until the service begins at 11 a.m. The services are expected to continue until 1:00 p.m.

A Los Angeles county sheriff’s detective, Amber Leist, was fatally hit by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a valley village street on Sunday, January 12, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. (Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department).

The 41-year-old Leist had just returned to his vehicle when a car hit her on January 12. According to the Los Angeles police, she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was a 12 year old sheriff department veteran.

“Our hearts are broken,” Bernstein’s father Daniel Leist told reporters at a vigil earlier this month. “This is the most heartbreaking thing you have ever experienced. You never think you will lose your baby. But Amber came into this department and knew what to do. “

“She made the ultimate sacrifice and she knew it was happening, she knew it. And I couldn’t be more proud, ”Daniel Leist told NBC4. “Her life ended when she lived her life – serving others.”

The sheriff department shared a video tribute to Leist by her classmates at the sheriff academy on her Twitter page with the headline: “Amber touched everyone with her positive and uplifting personality. We may not be able to see you, but we know that you will always be there. “

Leist is survived by her parents and 17- and 20-year-old sons.

