HOLLYWOOD – There was a funeral service for Los Angeles Police Chief Amber Leist on Saturday, which was hit by a vehicle after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street.

“Since her death, I have found that she has left a huge void in the hearts of many of our department employees, especially West Hollywood Station,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva at the service at Mosaic Church on Hollywood Boulevard. “… Bernstein’s commitment to service is a reflection of what the sheriff’s men and women do every day.”

“Amber had flawless skills. In fact, she had one of the highest levels of emotional intelligence I’ve ever seen in a human, ”said Captain Edward Ramirez of West Hollywood Station, where Leist was commissioned. “Amber had a chance to talk to someone. It didn’t matter who you were or what your fate was in life, she had a passion for people. “

The 41-year-old Leist had just returned to her vehicle when a car hit her on January 12. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was a 12 year old sheriff department veteran.

“Our hearts are broken,” Bernstein’s father Daniel Leist told reporters at a vigil earlier this month. “This is the most heartbreaking thing you have ever experienced. You never think you will lose your baby. But Amber came into this department and knew what to do. “

“She made the ultimate sacrifice and she knew it was happening, she knew it. And I couldn’t be more proud, ”Daniel Leist told NBC4. “Her life ended when she lived her life – serving others.”

Mrs. Leist helped before the vehicle hit her. She also attended the vigil.

“She saved my life, I wish I could have saved her life,” Leslie Menaha told Fox11.

The sheriff department shared a video tribute to Leist by her classmates at the sheriff academy on her Twitter page with the headline: “Amber touched everyone with her positive and uplifting personality. We may not be able to see you, but we know that you will always be there. “

Leist is survived by her parents and 17- and 20-year-old sons.

The services were closed to the public, but were broadcast live on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

