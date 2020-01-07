advertisement

The funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane will take place on Tuesday in Co Kildare.

Her remains arrived at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, for the funeral service at noon. Then she is buried privately. The funeral will be broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

The influential broadcaster died suddenly at her home in Punchestown on Thursday, shortly after returning from a trip to India to attend a friend’s wedding.

Tom McGuire, director of RTÉ Radio 1, on which Finucane (69) presented two programs over the weekend, said the broadcaster had learned that she had died in her sleep when the production team routinely called to prepare for the Saturday morning broadcast to check.

President Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to Finucane and said the country had lost a “highly regarded, trustworthy, and beloved broadcaster” who was central to their profession.

Dee Forbes, general manager of RTÉ, described Finucane as a person “with immense skills; A well-known name, she was primarily a stubborn journalist with the eagerness to break new ground. “

A special episode of the Marian Finucane Show hosted by Rachael English was broadcast on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday morning. The two-hour program included honors from colleagues and friends and reflected Finucane’s best moments on the radio.

Finucane is survived by her husband John Clarke, son Jack and step-sons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy. Her daughter Sinead died of leukemia in 1990 at the age of eight.

