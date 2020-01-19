advertisement

In-N-Out Burger fans can have lunch at a West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station fundraiser on Tuesday, January 28, supporting the family of a detective who died in an act of kindness this month.

The event will take place in the station car park at 780 N. San Vicente Blvd. between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff officials said on social media posts. Participants can buy a burger, fries, and a drink for $ 10.

Amber Leist, 41, a sheriff’s detective in the Los Angeles district, reads to the children in a photo distributed by the department. She was fatally hit by a vehicle on Sunday, January 12, after helping a woman who had stumbled at an intersection. (Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department).

The fundraiser supports the family of LASD detective Amber Leist. She was hit by a car and died in Valley Village on Sunday, January 12, shortly after she came to the aid of a woman who fell at an intersection.

Take part in a fundraiser to support the family of the fallen #WeHoSheriff Det. Amber Leist. Tuesday, January 28, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. in our station car park.

In-N-Out burgers, fries, and drink for $ 10! pic.twitter.com/4KlVQplheN

– LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) January 19, 2020

