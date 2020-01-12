advertisement

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Skiers took some time off the slopes to honor one.

The seventh annual Ski for Colin event was held on Sunday at Elk Mountain Ski Resort.

The day is in memory of Colin O’Rourke who died of suicide in 2012.

Skiers could buy reduced lift tickets, which were donated to the cause, and there were lots of lotteries for visitors to try and win.

“It has two purposes, one to honor Colin’s memory and to show how he loved the outdoors, especially here at Elk,” said Dan O’Rourke of Ski For Colin. “The second goal is to raise as much money as possible for suicide prevention programs and help families of victims of suicide.”

All the money raised goes to local suicide prevention programs.

