COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO / PRESS RELEASE) – A memorial fund will honor the memory of the fallen Jakson Winkeler, public security officer at Florence Regional Airport.

According to a Serve and Connect press release, his family’s fundraiser will help after his death earlier this week:

On the morning of January 5, 2020, officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler was shot dead by the Ministry of Public Security of the Florence Regional Airport shortly before 6 a.m. in a traffic problem. Winkeler was 26 years old.

According to police officers, a man fired on Winkeler during the stop, stole his service weapon and escaped the scene. The Florence County’s sheriff’s office arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

A memorial fund has been set up to support Officer Winkeler’s family during this tragic period. People can donate by visiting https://serveandconnect.net/tragedy-response/ or by clicking here.

Officer Winkeler, “Jackson”, was a new officer who also worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Latta fire department. He is remembered as a happy person who loved hunting, running and fishing. But his parents, Denise and Mark, notice that his true love was service.

“He loved his hobbies, but if you had to stack them up, law enforcement and rescue would be at the top of this stack,” his father told Mark.

Jackson started his professional life as a volunteer firefighter. “He always carried his firefighting equipment wherever he went,” his parents said.

“Knowing him meant loving him,” said his sister Adrienne Cook, who remembers him as a loving brother and excellent uncle. “He was a beautiful soul with the greatest heart. Someone who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. Someone who loved God, his family, and his church, ”she said. “He played with my son as if he was 5 years old himself. If he could have had his own children, he would have been a great father. “

This fundraiser will support Jackson’s family in this difficult time by paying unexpected costs related to his untimely death and the honor of his legacy of service.

The fundraiser is supported by Serve & Connect, a non-profit organization (501c3) that focuses on driving positive change through partnership between the police and the community. Since 2015, Serve & Connect has raised over $ 500,000 for families of fallen officers in South Carolina. Serve & Connect was founded by Kassy Alia Ray in memory of her late husband, Officer Gregory Alia, who was killed on duty on September 30, 2015. This fundraiser is supported by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (South Carolina), the Police Chiefs Association, the Brotherhood of South Carolina Police and the Public Security Department of the Florence Regional Airport. 100% of the funds raised will be passed on directly to Officer Winkeler’s family. All donations are tax deductible.

