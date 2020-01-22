advertisement

Now, after the winter of some discontent, Mayo is defending the Allianz Football League.

This title could ultimately be little consolation after the heavy loss to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, but only after a few unwanted discussions about the source of certain team funding – especially from millionaire supporter Tim O’Leary – is the league now fully in focus ,

Still, Mayo striker and captain Diarmuid O’Connor insists that the players never took care of the funding series.

advertisement

“It was just background noise,” he said. “Of course it is disappointing that you never want to see your county in the media for the wrong reasons, but I don’t think that was a problem for the players,” he said.

“Most of us were too busy with the club championship or had a break. So we stayed out of it, didn’t even know what was behind it, and just focused on the pitch stuff.

“People came to ask you, but I’m just telling you the truth that I didn’t know much about it. And I just focused on the field side.”

Looking back at 2019, O’Connor added: Last year we were close enough and reached the semi-finals, but as players we focus 100 percent on what we can improve and what we can do on the pitch, what we focus on can do.

“We started pretty well against Dublin. We did a decent job in the first half, we were in the middle of the game, and then, 10 minutes after the break, we can’t say for sure, but we just came out a bit flat and you can’t switch off against a team like Dublin punish you. And they did it for that 10 or 15 minute spell.

It’s never just one thing, it’s a lot of little things and listen, we’ve learned a lot and we’re just trying to improve those little things. That’s all you can do to improve the little things. ”

Notable addition

There’s a notable addition to the 2020 backroom team in former Mayo star striker Ciarán McDonald.

“Yes, it’s great. A very knowledgeable man and a great experience, so great to have him with him. The boys seem to get along very well with him so far. I only got back on the board in the past few weeks and have just started working with him, but any advice you can give him would be great, he brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the squad, so great to have him.

“He worked a lot in his own club, Crossmolina, and did great things there. It is great to have someone like him with his experience and knowledge in a circle to look forward to the coming year. ”

O’Connor’s own commitments have also changed slightly. regular commuter traffic from Dublin is gone because he lives and teaches again in Mayo.

“I liked the idea of ​​coming home sometime – I might not have got home as quickly as I did.” Football obviously played a role. I teach (sports and math) in St. Gerald in Castlebar and it’s great so I’m happy to be home. “

Club players criticize the game plan

A survey by the Club Players Association (CPA) found that 74 percent of club players are against maintaining the “status quo” option proposed by the GAA task force to verify match pairs, and 80 percent do not feel that they are members of the GAA to the extent that this is reflected in the club’s recent marketing campaign.

In addition, only 9.4 percent of respondents know that the task force report has so far been discussed in their own club. 77.12 percent would also support the adoption of a militant strategy by the CPA executive.

CPA Chairman Micheál Briody said: “Recent evidence that Donegal has left the McKenna Cup and is playing third division games against under 20s and Inter County shows the need for the Central Council and Congress to make radical changes in terms of redressing the schedule for the master games. ” said CPA chair Micheál Briody.

advertisement