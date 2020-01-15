advertisement

Kate Stenson, executive director of the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Association, said about 95 children at her center are part of the $ 25 a day pilot project.

The UCP government says it is expanding funding by June for childcare centers as part of the $ 25 pilot in the province, but a final decision has not yet been made on whether the program will go further than that.

There are 22 early learning and child care centers supported through the first phase of the program, established by the former MDP government in 2017.

Funding for those operators was scheduled to expire at the end of March, but Child Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said it would continue through June “to ensure a smooth transition to childcare subsidies during the summer, as we work in the a new bilateral fund agreement with the federal government. “

Another 100 centers were added to the program through federal funding in 2018. This second phase is scheduled to last until March 2021.

In a statement, Schulz said the conditions of the pilot program “have not changed”.

“We are committed to working with all early learning and childcare centers to ensure that families in need continue to be supported to enter the workforce or pursue post-secondary education,” she stated. .

“Some families have received notice of the pilot ending up in their childcare center, under the original terms of the agreement for the first 22 centers, designated under the previous government.”

On Tuesday, speculation started rattling on social media after some parents said they had received letters indicating that child care for $ 25 a day would end.

So it’s official. Received the letter today.

$ 25 / day care is dead.

This is an attack on women working in the province.

Working women pay taxes just like men.

Now fewer of us will be able to continue working and that pay income tax.

Thank you, UCP. # Able #abpoli

– carling jaye (@carlingjaye) January 15, 2020

But the program is still under review by the UCP government, which has not yet decided whether funding will continue beyond the June deadline.

“Reviewing data from the $ 25 / day pilot program will help inform how we move forward with child care in Alberta,” Schulz said.

Last month, childcare operators and parents said they were still waiting for answers about the future of the program.

The executive director of the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, where about 95 children are part of the pilot, had said his childcare center had not yet heard of the fate of the program.

If fees are eventually raised, some families will likely have to get their children out of the program, she said.

In July 2019, the UCP government sent letters stating they would respect existing agreements.

