Junior’s DJ Funderburk scored 22 career points and North Carolina State curbed a second-half challenge to beat Appalachian State, 72-60, Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Devon Daniels poured in 18 points to pass with 11 rebounds and Markell Johnson provided 12 points and 11 boards a week after his first triple-double career in a game against The Citadel. This time, Johnson finished with six assists.

NC State (10-3) was without senior guard C.J. Bryce (concussion protocol), the team leader scoring 16.1 points per game. Wolfpack play Clemson next Saturday.

Justin Forrest racked up 25 points for Appalachian State (8-5), which had a four-game winning streak. Forrest has scored 25 or more points in three straight games and five times this season.

Adrian Delph added 10 points, but the climbers failed to win a fourth consecutive game on the road. Appalachian State shot 36.9 percent from the field.

The Highlanders came into the game with their 12th best start in 13 years. They were looking for their first victory against an opponent from a power conference under first-year coach Dustin Kerns.

Appalachian State was within 50-48 with less than nine minutes to play. The Wolfpack scored eight consecutive points, four of those by Manny Bates off rebounds.

After Daniels drained a 3-goal from the right, the Wolfpack held a 61-49 edge.

Funderburk scored 11 points in each half.

NC State led 35-26 at interception, driven by a 15-6 run to close out the half. The Highlanders shot 2-for-12 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Bryce missed an NC State game for the first time in two seasons since transferring to UNC Wilmington became eligible to play for the Wolfpack.

It was the last non-conference match for both teams. NC State won its 17th consecutive non-league game at its PNC Arena home base.

