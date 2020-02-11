advertisement

Dundee has a famous musical pedigree and the tradition continues, with exciting new sounds always coming from the City of Discovery, Lorraine Wilson reports.

Michael Marra once said that if asked to suggest a slogan for Welcome to Dundee signage, he would choose the short, bittersweet “Beneath the Underdog”.

From a musician’s point of view, he meant that the city’s per capita talent could be explained by the fact that in Dundee, they had to try a little more.

advertisement

Of course, there have been considerable successes over the years, but at all levels, there has been a culture of collaboration, an intergenerational exchange of energy and experience. This resulted in musicians, Dundonian by birth or by choice, playing at the Wembley Arena to experiment with music for dance companies.

Michael Marra

Dundee seems to keep hold of his musical successes. Gary Clark found his way back after years in London and Los Angeles, Billy Mackenzie was attached to his hometown and the Sidlaws, and even though Ricky Ross has been based in Glasgow for many years, the city maintains its appeal, mainly in Tannadice.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-LCMgDgVdk (/ integrated)

Ricky now has another reason to return to Broughty Ferry quite regularly. This is Gregor Philp, guitarist of Deacon Blue since 2008, but increasingly involved in songwriting and the sound of the group.

Gregor first handled an acoustic guitar at the age of 10, when his father made his first tour around the frets. “There was always music in the house,” says Gregor.

“My mother, who died last October, was a charming pianist. My father no longer plays the guitar, but he was a great storyteller in this tradition of folk music.

“Mom’s influence was mostly classic, but they would also buy Joni Mitchell records, which blew my little Broughty Ferry spirit.”

© Provided

Keith Matheson and Gregor Philp

Once AC / DC arrived, the acoustics were out and the electricity was there, although it absorbed everything, including jazz, country and funk. “In my head, I thought that if I got good at different styles, maybe I could become a session guitarist, but I never said it out loud to anyone. I tried that in London when I was around 22, but it didn’t work. “

Upon his return, Gregor was welcomed into this support network of more experienced musicians. “There was Dougie Martin, who was always so encouraging for the young players, and Stuart Ivins, who took me under his wing. I also had the joy of working with Michael Marra. “

He played with Keith Matheson in Big Blue 72, but it was when he met Kit Clark, who had returned to Dundee after the separation from Danny Wilson, that things changed. “It was Swiss Family Orbison, who also introduced Keith. I was helped so much in my writing. So much so that when Swiss ended, I decided to focus on writing music for film and television. I bought production equipment thanks to a loan from my father and I became quite independent. “

The famous Grouchos record store.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ incorporated)

Gregor has been doing this for 10 years working on projects as diverse as the Balamory and David Byrne soundtrack for Young Adam. During this time, he also met a young musician called Andrew Mitchell and in this exchange of experience and energy, Andrew convinced him to make an album, the project called Heavy Little Elephants. “His energy was, and still is, incredible.”

In 2008, his experience and admirers in the business led him to today’s “day job”.

“Ricky and I succeeded almost instantly,” says Gregor. “We were musically on the same page and he needed someone to help him in the studio – for Deacon Blue and other projects. It developed by writing together. He really doesn’t have to do that, but he’s really generous with the way he works.

“I was in the room when he recognized that a new song could be for Deacon Blue rather than someone else. There hadn’t been an album of new songs in about 15 years… and now we’re on our fourth with City of Love. “

Despite the fact that Gregor more than ever co-wrote with Ricky on the album and shared production tasks, as well as numerous tours last year in Australia and New Zealand, he took the time to connect with his Dundee network and playing on a Keith Matheson album.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-kwypo7qcc (/ integrated)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrPG_ogQ3vs (/ embedded)

Keith admits that it was Gregor who gave him the jolt necessary to obtain the writing of his first solo album, KEKKER Greatest Hits 1 and 2.

“I was writing songs but he told me” you need a project to write for “so plan it. Do it.”

Keith came from Wick to Dundee in the early 1980s to join his older brother Alan who was already in situ as a screenwriter with DC Thomson comics.

“I fell in love with the city and had the chance to meet Breeks (Alastair Brodie de Groucho who died last year) who gave me a job in the shop, where I worked for 11 years.

“Seven of us lived in a large house on Windsor Street and one of them was guitarist Lindsay Duncan, so we started a group called Big Blue 72. Fortunately, Jackie magazine was upstairs. on where Alan was working, so we managed to get a lot of coverage. “

Once again, the intergenerational music scene came into play and Keith managed to coax Donny Coutts, one of the city’s most respected drummers, behind his kit. “There was so much going on and I spent all my salary going to see groups or rehearsal.” Big Blue 72 was followed by a group called Marshall Curtis and then Swiss Family Orbison.

The Swiss Family Orbison

After the Swiss, he moved away to graduate and made a more conventional life in Edinburgh. “I was still playing the guitar with the Pearlfishers for a while, but I couldn’t really commit to anything, having a day job and family. It was only when Kit suggested doing a few concerts with Swiss in 2016 that I really thought about it. And that’s when Gregor spoke to me! “

Keith asked his Swiss teammates Dougie and Gregor to play alongside Ged Grimes and Andrew Mitchell. They recorded the album for a few days at Magic Box in Dundee and he says the group “has contributed so much to make the most of the songs”.

With their individual schedules, this is a group that will never play together, but Keith plans acoustic concerts. “I have never really tried to play with anyone in Edinburgh. I feel that my whole musical life is always linked to Dundee. “

Deacon Blue City of Love is now available. KEKKER Greatest Hits 1 and 2 is available from Bandcamp and Groucho’s in Dundee.

Why Su Shaw gets his creative energy at Dundee

Another artist born from Wick found a musical path to Dundee, after a period when she also moved away. Su Shaw, who records as SHHE, was hailed for the release of his debut album on One Little Indian last year.

© Provided

Su shaw

Su stepped back after a few years when she played as Panda Su. “At that time, I was living in Fife and I was headed for an album, but I was not satisfied with what I was producing. I decided that the best thing to do would be to leave.”

A catalyst to return was learning production. Su realized that much of her frustration came from not being able to tell the producers how she wanted her music to sound.

“I had neither the terminology nor the knowledge. I had worked to be able to buy my first interface and studio configuration. I started to experiment and the first song I wrote, recorded and produced was called Eyes Shut, which ended up being the first release under the name of SHHE. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxY5qJrBEyA (/ integrated)

By that time, Su had moved to Dundee and was at the heart of a new creative community. “This seemingly small step across the Tay Bridge has changed lives. I ended up moving in with dancers from the Scottish Dance Theater, even though I had never seen a dance performance at the Rep. “

Eyes Shut and these new roommates turned out to be fateful. Su fell in love with space in Westward’s print shops and collaborated with dancer Harry Clark to shoot a video there.

“I had gone to Iceland for a residency, and when I returned, I decided that I would give my full attention to music. A week later, we released the video and my friend Davie Miller of Finitribe posted it.

“Someone from One Little Indian Records saw him and got in touch that day saying he wanted to talk to me. I went to see them in London next week and signed. “

Su also sees Andrew Mitchell as a kind of inspiration in the way he decided to go in a direction that may not be obvious but that works for him. “The way he chooses to present his music and the places he chooses. It is so beautiful.”

The size of Dundee is regularly mentioned by creatives as being “just big enough” to be able to carry out projects and stay in touch with everything that happens through organizations like Creative Dundee.

“They also actively encourage people to get involved. I’m heading to Iceland on a project on the connection between sound and the landscape. No matter where I go now, it’s really great to know that I’ll be back in Dundee. “

SHHE is out now

advertisement