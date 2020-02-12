Just-Texting Beetles

Easily distracted by artificial light and rattling sounds, these small creatures are antisocial, although they prefer to travel in large groups. They spend the majority of their lives courting themselves, although they end up reproducing, much to the relief of the entomologists who study them!

Ritter Jugs

These nervous invertebrates are the only insects known to sweat! The first date jitterbugs come in a wide range of colors, from extremely vibrant to very, very dull. Keep your eyes on them long enough and you may be lucky enough to see vomiting – an activity they do almost constantly, but in secret!

Stick insects overnight

Large, dark and beautiful, the stick insects of a night are nocturnal and can be observed rushing during the odd hours of the morning. They never fertilize the same egg twice. Talk about engagement issues!

Locusts

The life span of locusts is tragically short and lasts on average only ten weeks. After finding a partner, their lips permanently fuse, leading to death through thirst and starvation. It sounds brutal, but don’t be sad! Young grasshoppers make annoying buzzing noises all the time and live exclusively in public spaces. We are therefore delighted to be rid of it!

Towards long term

There’s nothing creepy about these crawlies, other than the fact that no one knows exactly where one long-term worm starts and the other stops! These docile insects are remarkably domestic, preferring to spend most of their time in the same patch of soil. But they are in good company! Long-term worms generally like to congregate with other pairs of long-term worms, much to the envy of many solitary insects!

Married mayflies

The ultimate parents of the insect kingdom, the ephemera married stay together for the larvae, even if they haven’t communicated directly for years! All resources are channeled to these small larvae, which will thank their mothers and fathers by eating them when they leave the nest. How’s that for a “thank you”?

Divorce bees

Divorced bees are most often found in dark, lonely spaces, although some are known to adopt mites for companionship. They like to observe how the other divorce bees get along, almost as much as they like to eat pizza!

Single tracks

Don’t let their name fool you – single caterpillars want to be anything but! These fuzzy creatures are very social, but emit a tear-like ooze at the slightest provocation, frightening most insects other than overnight stick insects. Fortunately, after eating large quantities of plants, they take a nap in their cozy and comfortable cocoon!

UNIQUE (!!!) Butterflies

A happy upgrade from the single track and the T.L.C. insects, simple butterflies DON’T WANT BUGS!

.