WHITE PORT, Pa. – The tensions are high along the Lehigh river above water.

The Army Corps of Engineers is conducting a study to see if New York City can use some water from the Francis E. Walter dam as a supplement to the city’s drinking water supply during extreme droughts.

Hundreds of people came to a public meeting on Thursday evening to learn more.

Nearly 1,000 people showed up during the meeting. Some were concerned about the outcome of the reevaluation study that the dam could have for the $ 37 million dollar recreation industry in this region.

“The state of New York and New Jersey have not been good neighbors when it comes to energy production and economic growth in Pennsylvania and they certainly seem to want to be interested in our water supply and we have to stand there with fire,” Rep. Doyle Heffley (R) Carbon County told the crowd.

The Army Corps of Engineers started this study in September in collaboration with the Delaware River Basin Commission and New York City. Officials said the study takes into account the primary mission of the flood risk management and recreation dam.

However, some people in the crowd were skeptical.

“I just want everyone to keep a close eye on this study, because I don’t trust New York if they say everything will be fine, nothing will change, but we still want your water,” said Stephanie Cibello of Bear Creek Township.

The dam in Bear Creek Township is owned by the federal government.

The dam supplies water to the Lehigh River. The nearby Carbon County is highly dependent on that water for the tourism sector.

“What I don’t want to see and I’m afraid to see is that this industry is being the victim of a continuous approach to this problem,” said Brandon Fogal of Pocono Whitewater Rafting.

“Although we do not know what the outcome of the study will be, we are very concerned about the welfare of the river basin, the fishing and the economic benefits that the Lehigh River offers,” said Stephen Chuckra of Lehigh River Stocking Association.

New York City gets some of its drinking water from the Delaware River. NYC officials would like to use some water from the Francis E Walter Dam to supplement the Delaware when the water level is low.

“We know that the sea level is rising. There may be a chance here to protect lower Delaware more efficiently from salt water intrusion during a severe drought, ”said Paul Rush of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it will take approximately three years to complete the study.

Officials are expected to present a provisional plan to the public next fall.

