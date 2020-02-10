advertisement

The revelers were “millimeters” from death when the roof of a popular Perth pub collapsed, sending pieces of masonry to the sidewalk below.

Three people were injured and more than 80 were evacuated from The Venue on St John’s Street after a chimney breast from a nearby building fell on the roof.

Owner Frank Burgerseed said it was lucky that the incident occurred early in the evening and in bad weather, which means that no smokers were standing where the debris landed.

Burgerseed, who had left the building moments before the disaster on Saturday evening, said, “We missed people by the millimeters.

“Two people almost lost their lives, but they missed it.

“They were standing outside, smoking, but because of the weather, they were inside the door.

“If it had been 15 minutes later, our door staff would have stood there and if it had been a few hours later, hundreds of people might have been inside.

“Overall, everyone was very lucky.

“The chimney breast was thrown onto our roof and caused damage.

“In the light of day, we can see how serious this unfortunate event really is, we feel very fortunate and grateful that we have not suffered any serious injuries.”

Burgerseed said he had been unable to access the building since the incident because engineers were still working to make it safe.

The Venue staff thanked the emergency services, including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the police and the paramedics who helped deal with the aftermath.

Portions of St John’s Street remained closed yesterday as engineers continue to work on site. There was no bridge between High Street and South Street.

A full site security inspection is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Emergency services stayed on site for hours on Saturday evening while they attempted to contain and secure the site.

Gas and electrical engineers braved high winds and torrential rains, getting to work when Storm Ciara moved in.

Late night pub enthusiasts also continued to arrive at the meeting point a few hours after the incident, only to find themselves stranded by police records.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “We were alerted at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, of reports of a structural collapse on St John Street in Perth.

“Operations control mobilized two aircraft and a tall vehicle on the scene, where the chimney of a building had collapsed.

“Three injured were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. “

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “No one is seriously injured.

“There were around 80 people in The Venue who were safely evacuated.”

The condition of the three injured is unknown.

