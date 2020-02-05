advertisement

John Fulkerson had a career-high 22 points, including the scoring advantage on an alley with just three minutes left, as Tennessee advanced from 15 down to win 69-68 over Alabama Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The win grabbed a three-game concussion for the Volunteers (13-9, 5-4 SEC) and improved their record in conference play to 3-2 by moving to a great hometown against Kentucky and Arkansas.

Jordan Bowden was just 5 of 17 from the field, but finished with 20 points for Tennessee thanks to a 10-of-11 effort on the foul line. The Vols made 23 of 32 free throws – including 15 of 21 in the second half – compared to Alabama’s 5-of-8 performance.

advertisement

All three of Alabama’s big men stacked up in the final 4:31, enabling Tennessee to score at will within stretch.

Alabama (12-10, 4-5) led by 15 in the first half, but a congratulatory Tennessee 12-1 semifinal got the Volunteers within 40-36 with 19:09 left. The Vols then went nearly 4 1/2 minutes unmarked, allowing Alabama to rebuild a two-digit advantage before Tennessee slowly tweaked.

A technical foul on John Petty Jr. of Alabama with 11:29 left sparked a 7-0 Tennessee run to tie it at 50 on two Fulkerson free throws.

Bowden’s two foul blows with 8:22 left gave Tennessee a 54-53 lead, its first since 3-2, and the teams traded the lead for a few minutes before Fulkerson won the match. The junior finished 8 of 9 from the field while the rest of Tennessee was 14 of 53.

The Crimson Tide trailed 67-65 and had a strong shot to tie the game, but the five-second Jaylen Forbes set-up effort was blocked by Yves Pons, who made two free throws in the other to ice the game. . The Pons had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 19 points, while Petty had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Alabama, which has lost three in a row, including two straight at home.

– Starting the media level

advertisement