Fulham failed to put pressure on the top two spots in the championship after losing 1-2 at home read,

With the second-placed West Brom host Leeds in the evening, the Cottagers knew they could be six points behind.

But two goals were scored within 48 minutes after John Swift – his third in so many games – and Charlie Adam tried.

Fulham was unable to defend himself, although Ivan Cavaleiro halved the deficit in half an hour, winning the Royals for the fourth time in a row and allowing Brentford and Nottingham Forest to overtake Scott Parker’s team in the table.

Ollie Watkins scored the 17th goal of the season with a double Brentford Beat 10-man Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate.

Bryan Mbeumo scored his sixth goal in eight games and after defender Ashley Williams was eliminated shortly afterwards, Said Benrahma added a second before Watkins scored two late.

Nottingham Forest The 3-2 win over Blackburn at City Ground was secured by Lewis Grabbans doubles.

The cross from Joe Lolley went through in the 22nd minute and then Grabban hit from the penalty spot.

Stewart Downing withdrew before the break, but Grabban increased to 14 before Joe Worrall turned into his own network in 19 minutes and reached a nervous finale.

Sheffield Wednesday slipped out of the top 6 after a 0-1 home loss to hullJarrod Bowen scored his 17th goal of the season and left the Tigers one point out of the play-offs.

Rudy Gestede’s first goal since February 2018 and an own goal from Ben Davies ensured that Middlesbrough beat Preston 2-0 and claim a fourth consecutive win.

Nahki Wells scored a hat trick for the shot QPR to 6-1 victory over Cardiff in Loftus Road.

Radiant Osayi-Samuel fought a duel while Eberechi also met Eze. Will Vaulks only reached for a late consolation.

Connor Mahoney has proven the difference Millwall beat Luton 3-1 in the cave to reach sixth place.

City defender Sonny Bradley’s header was broken off by Tom Bradshaw before Mahoney came on after 71 minutes

The winger scored a goal and then prepared Matt Smith for a third goal to sentence Town to a ninth consecutive defeat on the road and put three points in safety.

Two goals from Tyrese Campbell helped stoke Move a point across the relegation zone thanks to a struggling 5-2 win in Huddersfield.

After Sam Vokes gave the Potters the lead in the 15th minute, the Terriers turned the game upside down in the second half after Steve Mounie’s third goal in four games and Danny Batth’s own goal.

Nick Powell equalized, Campbell scored twice and Lee Gregory secured a late fifth place to make an impressive comeback.

Wigan went from scratch with a 3-2 triumph in Birmingham.

Josh Windass put the guests in the lead, and while Kerim Mrabti equalized, Gary Gardner’s own goal and Cedric Kipre’s efforts ensured the Latics’ second away win in 36 away games.

Jacques Maghoma made Wigan sweat and score nine minutes from time, but they held out.

