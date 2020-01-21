advertisement

TOKYO – The prefecture of Fukushima, home to the collapsed Fukushima Daiichi power plant, on Tuesday assured participants and spectators on the Olympic Torch relay this year that they would not need to worry about radiation exposure.

The four-month torch relay ahead of the 2020 Olympics will begin March 26 at J-Village, a football training center in Fukushima that served as a frontline operations base for workers battling the 2011 nuclear crisis.

Of the more than 24,000 monitoring points along the relay route in Fukushima, one in the village of Iiting, 240km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, had the highest reading, with 0.77 microseconds per hour, the prefecture’s research results in December showed.

A four-hour stay there would bring radiation exposure at 3.08 microseconds, or 0.003 milliseconds, well below the government’s target of keeping annual public exposure stemming from a nuclear accident below 1 millisievert.

By comparison, an air traveler is exposed to 0.1 to 0.2 millisievert of radiation during a round trip between Tokyo and New York.

“This will not pose any problem for holding the torch relay,” the Fukushima prefecture said in a statement.

The radiation level at Iitate is about 20 times higher than that of the city of Tokyo, which was recorded at 0.037 microscopes per hour on Tuesday, according to the Japanese nuclear watchdog website, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

A magnitude 9 earthquake and massive tsunami hit eastern Japan on March 11, 2011, causing the worst nuclear disaster since the hernernobili in 1986.

The construction of contaminated water at the Fukushima crippled plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power, has prevented what will be decades of recovery and will alert neighboring countries.

Athletes from at least one country, South Korea, are planning to bring radiation detectors and their food this summer.

The torch relay will take place in Fukushima for three days until March 28, during which more than 260 people will hold the blaze before it begins to cross the Japanese archipelago on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics starting July 24. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

