Unhappy with plotting an escape from Japanese house arrest worthy of an action teaser, Carlos Ghosn is now preparing to make the film himself.

The former Nissan boss is talking to Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz amid a flurry of movie rights and TV about his story. Speculation has grown that Netflix and other broadcasters are claiming to work with Ghosn, who rose from relatively humble beginnings in Lebanon to be one of the most powerful players in the global car industry.

The 65-year-old was arrested in 2018 on corruption charges. He left Japan for Beirut last year with the help of former Special Forces soldiers hiding in a packing box on a private jet. A deal could help Ghosn refund some of the $ 14 million guarantee he lost by fleeing Japan. Escape could have cost him as much to set him up.

He had faced charges that could have seen him in prison for more than a decade and had spent months behind bars before being placed under house arrest.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence and accused Nissan executives of conspiring with Japanese prosecutors. He is also investigating Nissan in the Netherlands for 15m euros (13m pounds) in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit and is seeking the disclosure of evidence leading to his termination.

Addressing a Dutch court yesterday (Monday), his lawyer Roeland de Mol said: “He needs to know how and why Nissan came to the conclusion that he no longer trusted him.”

Ghosn did not attend the hearing and remains in Lebanon. Attorneys for Nissan said his dismissal was due to a variety of factors. Representing the car firm, Eelco Meerdink said: “Ghosn has launched a media offensive in which he tries to portray himself as a victim and has announced a massive offensive of lawsuits with thumbs up.”

The court said it would decide whether the documents should be released after a few weeks of additional arguments. A trial could be scheduled for later this year.

