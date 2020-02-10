advertisement

Proline FC is the defending champion of the Uganda Cup. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has published the list of matches for the round of 16 of the Uganda Cup.

The tour will start on Monday with three games.

Three Ugandan Premier League teams will be in action with Wakiso Giants FC to host MYDA FC, Proline FC holders will face Admin FC at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo while Tooro United FC will be at Kansai Plascon.

On Wednesday, URA FC will host Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions while Express will host Maroons in Kavumba.

Thursday, a match will oppose UPDF at home to Busia Young.

KCCA FC will be in action on Friday, the same day that Mbarara City faces the FHL.

Saturday will have three games while Sunday, the last day of the action, will have four games.

Proline is the reigning champion of the competition after defeating Bright Stars on penalties to win last year’s final.

Express FC and KCCA FC are the record winners of the competition with 10 titles each.

The complete tour of 32 luminaires

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

-Wakiso Giants FC versus MYDA FC @Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

-Proline FC vs Admin FC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kansai Placon vs Tooro United FC @Bishop SS

Wednesday, 02-02-2020

-URA FC against Nyamityobora FC @Arena of Vision

-Express FC vs Maroons FC @Kavumba

Thursday, 02-13-2020

-UPDF FC vs Busia Young @Bombo Barracks

Friday, 02-14-2020

-Dove FC vs Water FC @ Katushabe Grounds

-Mbarara City vs FHL @Kakyeka Stadium

-Bright Stars FC vs Free Stars FC @Kavumba

Saturday, 15-02-2020

-KCCA FC vs Bukedea TC @StarTimes Stadium

-Kitara FC against Luwero United @Kigaya Ground

-Light SS vs Bugamba FC @Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16-02-2020

-Kajjansi United vs SC Villa @Mutessa II Stadium

-Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys @CRO Grounds

-Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume @Kabale Municipal Grounds

-Spartans FC against Kataka FC @Mashariki Ground

ALL GAMES WILL START AT 4:00 P.M.

