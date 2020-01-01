advertisement

It’s a new decade and if you have fuboTV, you probably have fewer channels today than you noticed the day before. This is because fuboTV has removed a number of channels from the OTT streaming service as many of Fox’s previously owned networks have been reoccupied.

This means that the Disney operated networks FX, FXX, FXM and National Geographic as well as the Fox Sports RSNs operated by Sinclair will no longer be broadcast on fuboTV. In a statement from fuboTV, picked up by Cord Cutters News, the streaming service explained why the RSNs are no longer with them.

In May 2019, Fox sold its regional sports networks (RSNs), which were ultimately bought by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. The standalone prices for these RSNs do not match fuboTV’s goal of offering added value and keeping costs low for consumers. As of January 1, 2020, these networks have left fuboTV, as is the case with other virtual MVPDs. Despite these changes, fuboTV is still a sports-oriented cable television replacement with home team reporting in top markets. The broadcasting of regional sports networks by fuboTV includes full coverage in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay and Boston, significant coverage in New York and we are the only vMVPD with home coverage in Houston. In addition, our basic package offers more than 40 channels for sports broadcasts and over 700 local radio stations. We are also the only vMVPD stream that broadcasts live sports like Super Bowl LIV in 4K. fuboTV remains the best live TV streaming service that accompanies your home team throughout the season.

It is important to note that this does not affect Fox partners or FS1 / FS2 that are still owned by Fox, so fuboTV subscribers will not miss an NFL playoff game or the Super Bowl. However, this is a major blow to a service that started primarily as a sports service and does not have a large portion of the RSN or ESPN networks.

It has already been explained why ESPN does not run on fuboTV and why ESPN is not available because fuboTV would have to pay for all networks operated by Disney. This is a legitimate reason not to do so. But if sports fans can’t watch live sports broadcasts on ESPN and now many can’t see their local sports teams, what does an average sports fan pay $ 60 a month when they don’t seem to get what they want?

fuboTV is right in the middle. They want to give subscribers access to all sports, but not if that completely destroys their pricing structure. At the same time, Disney and Sinclair know that streaming services like fuboTV are at risk, and in Disney’s case, they feel they could dangle ESPN like a carrot in front of fuboTV and possibly get them to act for networks like Disney Channel and its broadcasters much to pay secondary networks that may be less in demand. And now that Disney has four more networks they just bought from Fox, that price can go up even further. It looks like fuboTV is sticking to its booth and many in the industry will pay attention to how this affects.

(Cord Cutters News)

