Former Glades Central star James Blackman had five sales in the defeat between 20 and 14

El Paso, Texas – Even though the state of Florida was back in the postseason, the 2019 season of the Seminoles would not have a happy ending.

A heroic attempt at defense was not enough to get sloppy performance out of the Seminoles’ offensive when the FSU (6-7, 4-4 in ACC) lost six times to Arizona (8-5), 4 -5 in Pac-12) in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday.

With a crowd of 41,212 players at the Sun Bowl Stadium, mistakes, many of which are by Redshirt junior quarterback and former Glades Central star James Blackman, have failed an FSU offense that outstripped the Sun Devils by 470 to 282 Has.

After the Seminoles were blocked 9-0 at half-time in the first half, they scored all 14 points on successive journeys over a period of 2:13 in the third quarter.

The big game, a 91-yard touchdown pass from Blackman to Tamorrion Terry, was overshadowed by Blackman’s many mistakes.

After the FSU took the lead 14: 9, he threw interceptions on two of the last four drives of the FSU, one of which was returned for the game-decisive touchdown by ASU defender Willie Harts.

The FSU’s comeback offer ended with Terry fumbling in ASU territory on the potential winning streak.

Blackman has big problems impressing

If the Sun Bowl was Blackman’s chance to audition for the FSU’s new head coach before Mike Norwell’s FSU’s first off-season, it was a missed opportunity.

The FSU quarterback never got going as its 2019 final was one of the worst games in its college career.

He ended his career with five total sales.

As destructive as sales were, the chances that Blackman left on the field were poor. Blackman was regularly late and undecided, held on to the ball too long, and missed an opportunity to play.

Yes, he had some offensive issues that struggled to give him the time he needed and to share the time with mobile backup quarterback Jordan Travis, a Benjamin School alum.

But at the end of the day, the look of Blackmans 14 for 26 for 244 yards, one landing and five turns was not what he needed to make a strong impression on his new head coach, who was watching from the sidelines.

Strong defensive performance kept FSU around

The defense of the FSU has been criticized and justified many times this season.

But in Harlon Barnett’s last game as the Seminole defense coordinator, the FSU defense played exceptionally well to keep the game competitive until the offensive broke out in the second half.

The Seminoles embarrassed the ASU for four meters on their first four trips.

The FSU defense became a little vulnerable to large stakes as the game progressed, but it kneeled each time in the red zone and held the Sun Devils by the gates on each of their three trips to the red zone in the first half.

Twelve of ASU’s 16 drives were four or fewer games, while the Sun Devils on third-down conversions were only four out of 17 (23.5%).

A nice moment for Sheffield, Ward

Tuesday’s game was an opportunity for a number of younger Seminoles who are likely to contribute in the future to prove their worth.

It was also an opportunity for some players who are not realistically planning the future of the FSU, especially when walking back, enjoying their moments in the sun.

Running backs Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward are both, and won’t be making any significant contributions next season.

However, since all three FSU grants were not available for the Sun Bowl, Sheffield and Ward were asked to carry the cargo.

Before Tuesday, Sheffield only had nine career games for 48 yards, but he did well against ASU. When it first started its career, the red shirt carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards in the second year.

Ward had not previously had a career in the FSU. He finished with 10 tries for 44 yards.

Along with the efforts of Travis and some FSU-wide recipients to run the ball, the Seminoles ended the game with 224 rushing yards and an average of 4.4 yards per carry, although no scholarship running backs were available.

