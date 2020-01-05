advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love allowed grim frustration to show Saturday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On one occasion, in the second quarter, Love had Thunder point guard Chris Paul pinned behind him in the post position. But the Cavaliers shook the ball without first throwing it at Love. When he got the ball, Love fired it towards Cedi Osman for a 3-goaler.

Love was frustrated with point guard Collin Sexton for not getting the ball into the post at his first opportunity.

“We were on the prize, and Chris Paul was on me,” Love recalled, “so I felt him swinging at me and tried to throw it at the post, see if those double teams and got a good out of that That’s not what we did and yes, I got frustrated. “

The on-court display comes on the heels of a report by The Athletic that Love was fined for an explosion aimed at general manager Koby Altman earlier in the day on Saturday in team attacks.

According to the report, Love was fined $ 1,000 for a punk blast during Tuesday’s loss to Toronto.

Love posted a photo Saturday night on his Instagram account showing him and Sexton in court along with the message: “Many non-shared truths are being shared … but I’ve learned we live in a world where people remember accusations and not contradictions. Let them paint whatever picture they want. The fact is – I love my teammates. “

Love is in the second year of a four-year, $ 120 million contract. According to multiple reports, the Cavaliers have recently stepped up their efforts to deal with Love. At 10-25, the Cavaliers are in the early stages of a rebuilding life without LeBron James. James left free agency to join the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago.

First-year coach John Beilein said Saturday that the blasts on the court are damaging to the team.

“If I do that, if someone does it, it really won’t make you a better player or a better coach at the time,” Beilein said. “It’s like carrying a suitcase with you, you have extra luggage. We don’t need to do it. … So as I’ve been told or seen, we try to handle it the best.”

