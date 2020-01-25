advertisement

Fife singer-songwriter KT Tunstall marked the official opening of the 100th Scottish store in the Lidl supermarket chain with an impromptu concert in the fruit and vegetable aisle.

The award-winning performer hit the road with Lidl for a week of music, food and fun north of the border, so it was only fitting that she would be back in Fife to help celebrate the new store at Cowdenbeath’s North End Park.

The new supermarket is part of Lidl’s expansion and regeneration plans in Scotland and has created up to 40 new jobs for the community.

Last year, the retailer announced plans to open 12 new stores across the country by 2022, creating 500 new jobs.

Customers were invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday, with pop rocker KT doing the honors before a large crowd interested in seeing what it was all about.

Ross Millar, Regional Director, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has played a role in our growth over the past 25 years.

“As part of Lidl’s trip to Scotland since the opening of our first store in 1994, I am very proud to announce the opening of our 100th store in Cowdenbeath.

“Since the opening of this first store, we have built a network of 60 Scottish suppliers and, as our field grows across Scotland, we will continue to support local producers and proudly serve communities from Kirkwall to Stranraer. “

The store offers facilities such as a store bakery, longer style boxes with double packaging, guest toilets, a change of baby and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

As part of the retailer’s commitment to the local community, the new store is offering a custom commissioned artwork created by local artist Kerry Wilson.

KT Tunstall will conclude Lidl’s tour with a final performance in front of thousands of fans at the Burns and Beyond Festival in Edinburgh on Saturday evening.

