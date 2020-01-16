advertisement

A magical experience on ice this week brings some frozen pleasure to Luzerne County.

Disney on Ice is back at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. It runs from now until Sunday.

This year’s thin extravaganza is called “Worlds of Enchantment”.

It shows beloved characters from Disney and Pixar’s Cars, The Little Mermaid and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Elsa and Anna, the stars of Disney’s Frozen, join these beloved characters.

Ryan Leckey of Newswatch 16 caught up with the cast and crew on Thursday morning to watch us this season’s show.

Showtimes:

Thursday January 16 – 7 p.m.

Friday January 17 – 19:00 hrs

Saturday January 18 – 11: 00.00, 15.00 and 19.00

Sunday January 19 – 12:00 and 16:00

