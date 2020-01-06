advertisement

DUBAI – Iran’s leaders have vowed to retaliate for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, by the United States.

Here are some of Tehran’s options:

Military power

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump speak harshly but have not even shown an interest in a comprehensive war, though the possibility of military confrontation cannot be ruled out.

If Khamenei calls for restraint, he could look weak at home and among regional proxies. So he can opt for small-scale revenge.

Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for Peace International, said Khamenei should carefully calibrate the response. “A poor response risks losing face, an excessive response risks losing head.”

A US Defense Intelligence Agency report in December said Iran relies on three key military capabilities – its ballistic missile program, naval forces that could threaten navigation in the Gulf Petroleum Region, and militia proxies in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

Iran says it has precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones capable of hitting US military bases in the Gulf and reaching Israel’s arch-enemy Tehran.

Tehran or its relatives may attack oil tankers in the Gulf and Red Sea, oil pipelines and other trade linking the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

Blocking the HORMUZ Strait

A military confrontation or heightened tension could disrupt transport through the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil production passes. Any disruption could significantly increase oil prices.

Iran cannot legally close the waters unilaterally because part of it is Oman’s territorial waters. However, the ships pass through Iranian waters, which are under the responsibility of the Islamic Revolutionary Navy.

Tehran could use rockets, drones, mines and speed boats to confront the United States and its allies. U.S. officials say the closure of the strait would cross a “red line” and America will take action to reopen it.

ASYMMETRIC TACTICS AND TESTS

US forces in the Middle East may be at risk. Iran relies heavily on its asymmetric tactics and proxies to counter the more sophisticated US weapons.

Iran has passed weapons and technical expertise to its allies. Yemeni Houthis have used Iranian-made rockets and drones to bomb airports in Saudi Arabia.

The United States and Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of attacking oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz last year and say Tehran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Tehran denies this.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have attacked bases where US forces are stationed. In June, Iran shot down a US aircraft with a surface-to-air missile, bringing both sides to the brink of direct conflict.

TIME

Iran is unlikely to rush into action, said Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Gulf Arab Institute in Washington.

“Iran has no choice but to strike back and avenge the killing of Major General Soleimani,” he said. “But the Islamic Republic is patient and the timing and nature of that strike is not known to us yet.”

IRM TASK EDUCATION OF IRAN

Iran and its allies can project power beyond the region.

In 1994, a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement bombed the Argentine Mutual Association building in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people. Argentina blamed Iran and Hezbollah for the attack. They deny any responsibility.

Argentina also blamed Hezbollah for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

“What is most likely is the sustained attacks of representatives against U.S. interests and regional and even global allies. Iran has a long history of such attacks in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, with mixed success, “said Carnegie’s Sadjadpour.

DIPLOMACY NOT CONFERENCE

Iranian leaders have previously kept the door open for diplomacy to achieve their goals, especially when its economy is squeezed by US sanctions.

“Iran and America have worked together in the past, in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. They have common interests and common enemies. A military confrontation will be costly for both sides. But diplomacy can solve many problems and is an opportunity, “said a senior regional diplomat.

Iran has ruled out any talks with the United States unless it returns to a 2015 nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions that were imposed again on Tehran after the pact was lifted in 2018.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after Soleimani’s assassination that Washington was committed to reducing tensions.

“While many are anticipating World War III, the last 40 years of Iran’s history reflect that what is central to the Islamic Republic is its survival. Tehran may have a full-scale war with the US as it faces severe economic sanctions and internal turmoil, especially without Soleimani, “Sadjadpour said. (Additional reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Edited by Angus MacSwan)

